NHL Injury Updates: Sabres, Blackhawks, Avs, Oilers, Kings, Habs, Penguins, Sharks, Lightning, Leafs and Caps

Sabres PR: The Buffalo Sabres have activated goaltender Malcolm Subban off the IR. Goaltender Aaron Dell was loaned to Rochester of the AHL.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King said that forward Jujhar Khaira has been with the team over the past few days and adds: “He looks good. It’s just nice to have him around. The guys were excited to see that he’s up and moving around pretty good. It’s going to take some time.”

Rick Sadowski: Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri returned to the lineup last night.

Edmonton Oilers: Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman was able to go last night against his former team.

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings forward Andreas Athanasiou left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Arpon Basu: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry returned to the lineup.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin took part in their option skate in a no-contact jersey.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins forwards Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust skated on their own again before practice.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that they’ll have an injury update on Kevin Labanc today.

Erik Erlensson: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that forward Nikita Kucherov’s timeline is still the same.

Cooper when asked if forward Brayden Point could return before Christmas: “that would be an early Christmas present”

Puck Pedia: The Toronto Maple Leafs have activated forward Ilya Mikheyev off the LTIR. With Mitch Marner still on the LTIR, they have $7.5 million in salary cap space.

David Alter: Maple Leafs forward Mikheyev and defenseman Travis Dermott returned to the lineup last night.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom will take the morning skate and then they’ll decide if he’ll play against the Blackhawks.