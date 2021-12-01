NHL Injury Updates: Sabres, Blackhawks, Avs, Oilers, Kings, Wild, Devils, Sens, Flyers, Pens and Leafs

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt practiced yesterday in a regular jersey and it’s looking like he could return to the lineup on Thursday.

Tracey Myers: Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King said that defenseman Calvin de Haan is day-to-day with a back injury.

King said they aren’t sure when forward Tyler Johnson will be able to return: “You think he’s made some strides and then he takes a step back,..”

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Nathan MacKinnon will return to the lineup and play against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Peter Baugh: Avs coach Bednar said that goaltender Pavel Francouz will go to the Colorado Eagles of the AHL to get into some games. It’s been over a year since Francouz last played in an NHL game.

Jason Gregor: The Edmonton Oilers placed Duncan Keith on the IR.

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty returned to the lineup last night.

Dane Mizutani: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon and forward Mats Zuccarello skated yesterday morning but weren’t able to go last night.

Corey Masisak: New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes returned to the lineup last night.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith confirms that forward Shane Pinto had surgery and will be out until late March or early April.

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers forward Derick Brassard is day-to-day with a hip injury.

Forward Patrick Brown will see a hand specialist today. When he’s able to return may depend on his pain threshold to use his stick.

Forward Nate Thompson had shoulder surgery yesterday and will be out “a significant amount of time.”

David Pagnotta: Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis remains week-to-week. Forward Kevin Hayes could play tonight.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin skated with the team in a no-contact jersey for the second consecutive day.

Terry Koshan: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that Ondrej Kase’s morning skate went well but he won’t play tonight.

Keefe said that goaltender Petr Mrazek will go on a conditioning stint this weekend: “intention is he will get some action with the Marlies this weekend.”