NHL Injury Updates: Sabres, Blackhawks, Avs, Stars, Rangers, Flyers, and Penguins

Mike Harrington: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said that things are pointing to goaltender Craig Anderson being able to go on their road trip and be a backup. Goaltender Dustin Tokarski will also travel with the team.

Adams: “Backing up and playing to me is the same. You have to be ready.”

Chicago Blackhawks: Forward Jonathan Toews didn’t take part in yesterday’s morning skate as he is in concussion protocol.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that Nathan MacKinnon has a facial fracture and a concussion. He’ll be out for at least three games.

Scott Powers: Blackhawks coach Derek King said that forward Tyler Johnson is probably a month away and the forward Riley Stillman is likely two to three weeks away.

Bruce LeVine: Dallas Stars Radek Faksa, John Klingberg and Jacob Peterson returned to the lineup.

Arthur Staple: The New York Rangres have put defenseman Adam Fox on the IR. He will miss their next three games. Sounding like he won’t be available for the All-Star game.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Colin White hopes to be able to return by mid-February or early March.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers coach Mike Yeo said that forward Derick Brassard is progressing but there is no timetable on when he could return. He still needs to take part in a full practice.

Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Drew O’Connor suffered a collapsed lung back on January 15th.

“I think what’s really interesting about the scenario and had some people initially worried is, Drew O’Connor entered the COVID-19 protocol on Jan. 4. The initial concern right away was, is this injury, this collapsed lung, at all related to COVID?

“The answers from all doctors to this point has been: ‘No.’ That this is just a total separate occurrence. Sometimes these injuries happen that can be as a result of a hit. Nobody’s sure exactly how or why.”

The Penguins are hopeful that O’Connor will be able to start skating in the next couple of days.