NHL Injury Updates: Sabres, Blue Jackets, Oilers, Panthers, Predators, Penguins, Sharks, Blues and Capitals

Jourdon LaBarber: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Colin Miller missed last night’s game. He left practice on Tuesday with a nagging injury.

Lance Lysowski: Sabres forward Alex Tuch makes his season debut: “Honestly, everyone knows I’ve been itching to get back out there and to really be apart of this team, this franchise and this organization. It’s going to be really special pulling on that Sabres sweater, that’s for sure.”

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Brad Larsen wouldn’t say if forward Patrik Laine will be ready to return tonight.

Jack Michaels: Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman and defenseman Duncan Keith returned to the lineup last night.

Edmonton Oilers: Goaltender Mike Smith has been activated from the LTIR.

Puck Pedia: After activating Smith off the LTIR, the Oilers can now exceed the salary cap by $7.6 million. The Oilers now have $96,000 in cap space with 13 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders.

Florida Panthers: Returning to the lineup last night were Aleksander Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau, Maxim Mamin, and Mason Marchment.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators forward Matt Duchene returned to the lineup.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin on having the offseason knee surgery: “I want to play maybe like 3-4 years more, and I don’t want to worry every game about my knee… Now my knee is like 200% stronger.”

Pens Inside Scoop: Malkin said he won’t be ready for Sunday’s game and isn’t sure when he’ll be ready but added: “I hope next week, maybe 10 days. When we have the long West Coast trip, maybe one of those games, for sure.”

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks Rudolfs Balcers is out tonight but could be an option for Sunday.

St. Louis Blues: Forward Pavel Buchnevich missed last night’s game with a non-COVID illness.

Jim Thomas: Blues forwards Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas and David Perron returned to the lineup.

Cap Friemdly: The Blues have put defenseman Jake Walman on the IR.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been activated off the IR.