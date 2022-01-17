NHL Injury Updates: Sabres, Flames, Canadiens, Flyers, Penguins and Capitals

Jourdon LaBarber: Buffalo Sabres Jacob Bryson (upper-body) and Zemgus Girgensons (lower-body) are out tonight.

Calgary Flames: Tyler Pitlick is listed as day-to-day.

NHL: Canadiens forward Josh Anderson is expected to return to the lineup tonight. He’s missed the past 11 games with an upper-body injury.

Montreal Canadiens: Coach Dominique Ducharme on Tyler Toffoli, who has be been out since December 11th after having surgery on his hand.

“It’s possible we might see him in an upcoming game, but probably not before Vegas or Colorado. It could be one of those two games, or the game after ,” specified Ducharme. “He’s getting there, he’s recovering from his injury, he’s getting back into game shape, so we’re very close to having him back on the ice.”

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers coach Mike Yeo said that forward Sean Couturier and defenseman Ryan Ellis haven’t been back on the ice yet. They continue to get therapy.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Jason Zucker and Bryan Rust are both game-time decisions tonight.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie left Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury.