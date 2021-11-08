NHL Injury Updates: Sabres, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Red Wings, Oilers, Flyers, Leafs, Canucks and Capitals

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Victor Olofsson will be out tonight. He’ll be skating on his own and it’s possible that he returns on Friday. He’s still listed as day-to-day.

Forward Casey Mittelstadt is progressing well but there is no timetable on when he’ll return.

Brayton Wilson: Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson has an upper-body injury and is day-to-day.

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that goaltender Antti Raanta will be further evaluated back in Raleigh.

Mark Lazerus: Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King didn’t have an update on Brandon Hagel after last night’s game. They will know more this morning after they see how he feels.

Detroit Red Wings: The Red Wings activated defenseman Gustav Lindstrom from the IR.

Ansar Khan: Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin returns to the lineup after being out for personal reasons.

Edmonton Oilers: Oilers coach Dave Tippett said that forward Devin Shore will be out for four to six weeks with a lower-body injury. He suffered the injury on Friday.

Olivia Reiner: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis had a promising day on the ice yesterday but it’s not known if he’ll be ready for Wednesday.

Leafs PR: The Toronto Maple Leafs put goaltender Petr Mrazek on the IR with a groin injury retroactive to November 4th. He’ll be out for about four weeks.

Canucks PR: The Vancouver Canucks have activated Justin Dowling from the IR. Nic Petan was loaned to Abbotsford in the AHL.

Rick Dhaliwal: Hearing that Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn could be out for a couple of weeks with a knee injury.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie still has a walking boot on his right foot. He’s still out week-to-week.