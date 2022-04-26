NHL Injury Updates: Sabres, Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Wild, Devils, Rangers, Golden Knights and Capitals

Lancy Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo took a fall in practice and was getting evaluated according to coach Don Granato. Goaltender Craig Anderson was also having an issue evaluated. He missed Saturday’s game.

Elliotte Friedman: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta is expected to be in the lineup tonight. Cramping seemed to be the issue that cause him to leave Sunday’s game early.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King said that forward Kirby Dach (shoulder) and defenseman Connor Murphy (concussion protocol) aren’t expected to play in any of their remaining three games.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Dach and Murphy skated yesterday morning in no-contact jerseys.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild Dean Evason said that defenseman Jared Spurgeon has an upper-body injury.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood is preparing to make his first start since January 19th.

Sam Kasan: Devils defenseman P.K. Subban was out yesterday with a non-COVID illness.

Sam Kasan: Devils forward Jimmy Vesey will travel with the team on their two-game road trip. Vesey said the feels good enough to play but it’s up to the coaches. He has a bone bruise.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said the forwards Filip Chytil, Andrew Copp and Kaapo Kakko will be game-time decisions tonight. From yesterday’s practice, it looked like Chytil and Copp are ready to go and Kakko may need another day.

Vegas Golden Knights: Goaltender Robin Lehner will have shoulder surgery and will be out for the remainder of the season.

He suffered the injury back on February 9th. After some rest and rehab, he returned on March 1st. They had hoped he’d be able to get through the season but after talking with medical staff, it was determined that surgery was the best option.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

JJ Regan: The Capitals didn’t practice yesterday and there was no media availability. They did have their team picture and Ovechkin was there.