NHL Injury Updates: Stars, Canadiens, Rangers, Flyers, Lightning, Maple Leafs, Capitals and Jets

Saad Yousuf: Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson missed last night’s game.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens forward Tyler Toffoli returns to the lineup.

New York Rangers: Dryden Hunt has been activated off the IR.

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes had surgery yesterday to have some fluids drained and he’ll be out for three to four weeks.

Joe Smith: Injured Tampa Bay Lightning include Erik Cernak, Jan Rutta, Ondrej Palat and Zach Bogosian.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that defenseman Jake Muzzin didn’t feel right after practice on Monday. He is out with a concussion and won’t be in the lineup this week.

David Alter: During the St. Louis Blues game Muzzin took a hit which led to one of the Blues goals.

JJ Regan: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie (upper-body) is listed as day-to-day.

Coach Peter Laviolette didn’t have much of an update on Anthony Mantha. He’s been around the team but isn’t close to starting to skate yet.

Winnipeg Jets PR: Forward C.J. Suess has been put on the IR.

Mitchell Clinton: Jets coach Dave Lowry on Blake Wheeler: “It’s going to be probably a couple more practices to get him up to speed, then it will be a medical decision.”

Mitchell Clinton: Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers missed last night’s game. Coach Lowry wouldn’t say why.