NHL Injury Updates: Stars, Devils, Senators, Flyers, and Capitals

Saad Yousuf: Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger left last night’s game early. Coach Pete DeBoer didn’t have an update on Oettinger after the game as he was visiting doctors.

Saad Yousuf : Oettinger did return to the bench. DeBoer on if that is a good sign: “The fact he left the game isn’t a good sign. (Goaltending coach) Jeff Reese said that he hasn’t seen (Oettinger) pull himself out of a game. I think that’s probably the concerning piece.”

: Oettinger did return to the bench. DeBoer on if that is a good sign: “The fact he left the game isn’t a good sign. (Goaltending coach) Jeff Reese said that he hasn’t seen (Oettinger) pull himself out of a game. I think that’s probably the concerning piece.” Saad Yousuf : DeBoer when asked what happened: “I don’t know. It looked like he caught his skate/foot on the post. I haven’t really seen it but that was what Jeff Reese told me. Fluky thing.”

: DeBoer when asked what happened: “I don’t know. It looked like he caught his skate/foot on the post. I haven’t really seen it but that was what Jeff Reese told me. Fluky thing.” They hope Oettinger just tweaked something. They should know sometime if they’ll need to call up a goalie.

Bruce LeVine: “Oettinger out could mean the return of Anton Khudobin. Dobby has a record of 2-0-1 with a 2.84 GAA and a save percentage of 90.8% with Texas in the AHL. There will have to be some salary cap gymnastics if this is the case.”

Amanda Stein of NHL.com: The New Jersey Devils have placed forward Ondrej Palat on the IR retroactive to October 24th.

Palat will meet with doctors on Monday to go over what to do next. He’s missed their past two games with a lower-body injury.

Bruce Garrioch: There is no timeline for Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris but he’ll be out for at least three months.

Chris Johnston: Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier had back revision surgery on Thursday and he will be out for three to four months.

Charlie O’Connor: Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said that Couturier’s original surgery had projected 90 percent likelihood of having a full recovery.

Charlie O’Connor: Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk is out six weeks after having surgery on his broken index finger. A target return date is December 9th.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson and forward T.J. Oshie left last night’s game with lower-body injuries.