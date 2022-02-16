NHL Injury Updates: Stars, Panthers, Kings, Canadiens, Devils, Flyers, Golden Knights, Caps and More

Matthew DeFranks: Dallas Stars forward Radek Faksa (lower-body) and Andrej Sekera (upper-body) weren’t able to go last night.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said that forward Noel Acciari will be activated soon and they will “try to get him in here the next couple games.”

Jonathan Davis: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson has been activated from the IR.

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens have advised goaltender Carey Price to not skate this week and just do off-ice workouts.

Defenseman Ben Chiarot (IR) will be practicing with the team this week.

Forward Christian Dvorak is practicing with the team but hasn’t received clearance to play yet.

Stu Cowan: Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson has been out for the entire season with a back injury was on the ice before practice.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forward Andreas Johnsson missed last night’s game.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen has been put on the IR with an upper-body injury. He has missed their past two games.

Jordan Hall: Injured Flyers missing last night’s game.

Gerry Mayhew (eye)

Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Derick Brassard (hip)

Joel Farabee (upper body)

Sean Couturier (back)

Kevin Hayes (abdominal)

Ryan Ellis (lower body)

Patrick Brown (MCL sprain)

Wade Allison (MCL sprain)

Nate Thompson (shoulder)

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach Bob Boughner said that forward Rudolf Balcer is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. He could play tomorrow or Sunday.

Bryan Burns: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak returned to the lineup last night after missing the past nine games with a lower-body injury.

SinBin.Vegas: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said that goaltender Robin Lehner is undergoing tests. His current injury is not the same as the one he had surgery on in the offseason.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Samantha Pell: Capitals T.J. Oshie has been skating. He’s been out since January 15th. Anthony Mantha was also skating with Oshie.