NHL News: 2022-23 NHL Season, Stars, Blue Jackets and Senators

Notes for the 2022-23 season

Luke Fox: October 11th will be opening night for the NHL next season.

Chris Johnston: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said that the 2022-23 NHL schedule will be released in early July.

Chris Johnston: NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said that a World Cup should be held in-season and that they have been looking at February of 2024. It is still a “work in progress.” There are some issues for European leagues with running the tournament in February.

Pierre LeBrun: Daly said that at this point they don’t need to make any changes to their LTIR system. It was talked about at their March GM meetings and will likely happen again at some point in the future. There was the idea of a salary cap for the playoffs.

Joe Smith: Bettman said that the 2021-22 NHL season had record revenues. Over the next two to three years there will be normal salary cap increases each year.

Potential coaches want to know Jim Nill‘s future in Dallas

Pierre LeBrun: One thing that is making the Dallas Stars coaching situation a little more complicated is that potential coaches would like to know the future for GM Jim Nill who has one year left on his contract. Coaching candidates want to know if Nill will still be the GM.

The Blue Jackets extend Tarasov

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets have re-signed goaltender Daniil Tarasov to a three-year contract extension with an AAV of $1.05 million.

He is expected to be ready for training camp after having hip surgery late in the season.

Jeff Svoboda: Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen on Tarasov: “Daniil is a big, athletic goaltender who exhibits great poise and calmness in net. We were very impressed with his play last season before he was injured and are excited to see him continue to develop and grow in the years ahead.”

The Senators extend Gambrell

Sens Communication: The Ottawa Senators have re-signed forward Dylan Gambrell to a one-year contract extension with a cap hit of $950,000.

“Dylan’s versatility is one of his greatest strengths,” said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. “He quickly earned the trust of our coaching staff as an effective penalty killer who could be relied upon in any situation from the centre position.”