NHL News and Injuries: Blues, Senators, Blackhawks, Draft Lottery, Stars, Oilers, and Canucks

The St. Louis Blues name a coach

Frank Seravalli: The St. Louis Blues removed the interim tag from Drew Bannister and he becomes their 27th head coach. He gets a two-year deal.

The Ottawa Senators to name a coach

Bruce Garrioch: Travis Green will be introduced as the new Ottawa Senators head coach today by GM Steve Staios and owner Michael Andlauer.

Ottawa Senators: Green’s contract is for four years.

“After speaking to several highly qualified candidates, it became clear that Travis is the right fit to lead our group,” said Staios. “As we’ve routinely stated, developing a winning culture is paramount to our aspiration of achieving sustained success. Travis has a burning desire to win, is passionate about teaching and holds his players to a very high standard. We’re excited to welcome he and his family to the Ottawa-Gatineau community.”

The Chicago Blackhawks extend Lukas Reichel

Chicago Blackhawks: The Blackhawks have extended forward Lukas Reichel to a two-year contract with a $1.2 million salary cap hit.

The San Jose Sharks win the NHL draft lottery

NHL.com: There was no change the NHL draft order after the lottery drawing.

1. San Jose Sharks

2. Chicago Blackhawks

3. Anaheim Ducks

4. Columbus Blue Jackets

5. Montreal Canadiens

6. Utah

7. Ottawa Senators

8. Seattle Kraken

9. Calgary Flames

10. New Jersey Devils

11. Buffalo Sabres

12. Philadelphia Flyers

13. Minnesota Wild

14. San Jose Sharks (from Pittsburgh Penguins)

15. Detroit Red Wings

16. St. Louis Blues

The remaining order will be determined by the Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL Injury Notes

Lia Assimakopoulos: Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer said that forward Mason Marchment and defenseman Jani Hakanpaa are both skating. Marchment is closer to returning than Hakanpaa.

Mark Spector: Edmonton Oilers forward Adam Henrique has an ankle injury. Coach Kris Knoblauch hasn’t ruled Henrique out for Game 1 but he sounds unlikely to play.

Frank Seravalli: Sources say that Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko will miss the first four games of round two against the Oilers.

Brendan Batchelor: Canucks forward Elias Pettersson didn’t practice due to an illness.