NHL News and Injuries: Kraken, Canucks, Wild, Stars, Panthers, Habs, Devils, Lightning and Caps

Promotions in Seattle Kraken’s front office

Seattle Kraken: Ron Francis was promoted to president of hockey operations, and Jason Botterill was named executive VP and general manager.

No tampering charges against Jim Rutherford

Rick Tocchet: The NHL isn’t looking into Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford‘s comments that he made Monday about the Hughes brothers. There won’t be tampering charges.

Are the Seattle Kraken Heading Down the Path of the Buffalo Sabres?

The Minnesota Wild will be bringing over a top prospect soon

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild prospect Danila Yurov has been released from his KHL contract with Metallurg and is eligible to sign his entry-level contract with the Wild.

Metallurg will retain his rights, so if he doesn’t make the Wild, he could be loaned to Metallurg instead of Iowa in the AHL.

Danila Yurov’s Instagram so long to his KHL team: “It’s time to continue my journey.”https://t.co/gJfmwpZ6Kt pic.twitter.com/4KSwsh5gcP — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) April 22, 2025

NHL Injury Notes

Lia Assimakopoulos: Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen is with the team in Colorado, forward Jason Robertson isn’t.

Amalie Benjamin: Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk returned to the lineup after missing the past two months and three days with a lower-body injury.

“But I will say, the last two months, there’s been so many highs and lows. You have some down days, and you don’t know if this was going to be even possible — even up until however long ago, didn’t know if this day would be possible — so it’s just great to be out there.”

TSN: Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher didn’t skate with the team yesterday, but coach Martin St. Louis said that he is fine.

Gallagher was cross-checked in the face on Monday by Alex Alexeyev. There was no penalty on the play, and Gallagher stayed in the game.

Kurt Dusterberg: New Jersey Devils defensemen Luke Hughes and Brenden Dillon missed last night’s game. They left Game 1 with undisclosed injuries.

Corey Long: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli left in the second period last night and didn’t return. There was no update after the game.

NHL Rumors: New York Rangers Can’t Run Same Roster Back

Stephen Whyno of AP News: Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary underwent knee surgery on Monday and will be out for the rest of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Last week, he twisted his knee while attempting to block a shot.

“It’s a massive loss for our team — really feel for him,” coach Spencer Carbery said. “My heart hurts for him because he’s an unsung hero for our team. If you know the Washington Capitals and if you’re around our team and if you watch our team, he’s someone that goes unnoticed, that the rest of the hockey world probably doesn’t pay much attention to, but he’s a big part of our team.”

