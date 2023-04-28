NHL News and Injuries: Scores, Capitals, Bruins, Stars, Oilers, Panthers, Wild, Penguins, and Lightning

Last night’s scores

Tampa Bay Lightning 4 – Toronto Maple Leafs 2 – Leafs lead series 3-2

New Jersey Devils 4 – New York Rangers 0 – Devils lead series 3-2

Vegas Golden Knights 4 – Winnipeg Jets 1 – Golden Knights win series 4-1

Tonight’s schedule

Carolina Hurricanes – New York Islanders – 7:00 PM ET – Hurricanes lead 3-2

Boston Bruins – Florida Panthers – 7:30 PM ET – Bruins lead 3-2

Dallas Stars – Minnesota Wild – 9:30 PM ET – Stars lead 3-2

Phil Kessel misses a game for the first time since Oct. 31st, 2009

Dave Goucher: “Phil Kessel not on the ice for warmups, will miss his first game since Halloween 2009. Hasn’t missed a playoff game in 15 years. Had played in 1,149 consecutive games including playoffs. Regular season all-time streak of 1,064 games in a row is still in tact.”

Capitals sign Hardy Haman Aktell

Washington Capitals: The Capitals have signed defenseman Hardy Haman Aktell to a one-year, two-way entry-level contract.

He’ll get $775,000 in the NHL and $82,500 in the minors.

NHL Injury notes

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that David Krejci is traveling with the team and hasn’t been ruled out of Friday’s Game 6.

Saad Yousuf: Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski was on the ice for practice yesterday wearing a jersey the same color as the fourth line and the scratches.

Brad Townsend: (posted video of coach Jim Montgomery yesterday updating Pavelski.)

“Yep, traveling. Participated today, basically in full practice other than some special teams at the end. We’ll see morning. We’ll see if he’s full go or not.”

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers forward Mattias Janmark was on the ice after the Oilers practice in full equipment.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that forward Aleksander Barkov was very sick going into Game 1 but has been getting better every day.

Forward Ryan Lomberg will be a game-time decision for Game 6 with an upper-body injury.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forwards Mats Zuccarello and Ryan Hartman didn’t practice yesterday.

Seth Rorabaugh of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel won’t be able to participate in the IIHF World Championships in May due to an undisclosed injury.

The injury isn’t expected to be serious or jeopardize the start of next season. They are just being cautious.

Guentzel’s agent said that if the Penguins had been in the playoffs, Guentzel would have been playing.

Elliotte Friedman: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Tanner Jeannot is a little banged up and wasn’t able to go last night.

Elliotte Friedman: Lightning forward Michael Eyssimont returned after being out since Game 1.

VGK Communications: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury. He’s listed as day-to-day.

Defenseman Shea Theodore missed last night’s game with an illness.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers returned to the lineup.