NHL News and Notes: Buffalo Sabres and the Anaheim Ducks

Sabres looking to upgrade in net and up front

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: The Buffalo Sabres now won’t have rush Dylan Cozens or Casey Mittelstadt into a bigger role than they are ready for yet after they acquired Eric Staal.

They have over $34 million in projected cap space but TSN reports they may have an internal budget in the low $70 million.

Sources saying the Sabres would like to upgrade in net. They may need to retain some salary to move out Carter Hutton and his $2.75 million. The Sabres have shown some interest in Matt Murray or could look at free agents in Braden Holtby, Thomas Greiss or Craig Anderson.

Depth will need to be replaced as they have several forwards leaving via free agency.

Restricted free agents that will need re-signing include Linus Ullmark, Dominik Kahun, Tage Thompson, Casey Mittelstadt, Victor Olofsson, Curtis Lazar, Sam Reinhart and Brandon Montour.

The Sabres could look to move a right-handed defenseman for a forward. Rasmus Dahlin and Jake McCabe are their only current left-handed defensemen. Right-handed defensemen include Montour, Rasmus Ristolainen, Henri Jokiharju, Colin Miller and Will Borgen. Coach Ralph Kruger included Ristolainen as part of their core. Montour or Miller could bre moved.

Miller gets back on the ice

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: Anaheim Ducks pending UFA goaltender is getting back on the ice as he contemplates his future.

“Just trying to get the body back used to rhythm,” Miller, who’s now up to three workouts a week, told The Athletic in a recent conversation. “I just thought that it was best not making any decisions either way if you’re sitting on the couch.”

Miller got in contact with Ducks GM Bob Murray last month, who encouraged him to get back on the ice.

Murray on the 40-year old Miller.