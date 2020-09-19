NHL News and Rumors: Alex Pietrangelo, Jared McCann, Daniel Sprong, and Logan O’Connor

Blues and Pietrangelo extension talks break off

Darren Dreger: Sources are saying that the St. Louis Blues and pending UFA Alex Pietrangelo have broken off contract extension talks. The Blues have advised Pietrangelo to pursue free agency.

Darren Dreger : Spoke with Pietrangelo who said that contract talks for both sides didn’t go the way they were hoping. Unless something changes, it’s in the best interest of both sides to see what free agency offers.

: Spoke with Pietrangelo who said that contract talks for both sides didn’t go the way they were hoping. Unless something changes, it’s in the best interest of both sides to see what free agency offers. Pierre LeBrun: Things can always change, but sources are saying the same thing.

Jeremy Rutherford: Pietrangelo said he believes he’s headed to free agency but hasn’t ruled out doing a deal with the Blues.

Jeremy Rutherford: The Blues current offer to Pietrangelo is $7.7 million but Pietrangelo doesn’t know the structure of the deal, they just asked him to accept the AAV.

Andy Strickland: Had heard that Pietrangelo had come in as high as $9.25 million. The Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi’s $9.059 million with $34 million in signing bonuses over the first four years.

Pierre LeBrun: One thing to watch is the Blues trading the rights to Pietrangelo before free agency opens on October 9th. What draft pick would it take?

Penguins extend McCann

Wes Crosby: The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Jared McCann to a two-year contract with an AAV of $2.94 million.

Elliotte Friedman: McCann will get $2.5 million in the first year and $3.38 million in the second year.

Pittsburgh Penguins: GM Jim Rutherford on McCann.

“Jared is a good offensive player who can play center or wing,” said Rutherford. “We saw improvement in his play this year and feel that there is more upside to his game.”

Capitals re-sign Sprong

Samantha Pell: The Washington Capitals have signed forward Daniel Sprong to a two-year, one-way contract with an AAV of $725,000.

Avalanche sign O’Connor

Adrian Dater: The Colorado Avalanche have re-signed Logan O’Connor to a two-year contract.

Adrian Dater: In the first year O’Connor will get $700,000 in the NHL and $200,000 in the minors. The second year of the deal is a one-way contract at $750,000.