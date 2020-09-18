NHL News and Rumors: Coyotes, Stars, Flyers, Hurricanes, Blackhawks and Wild

Coyotes having financial issues again

Katie Strang: “More concerning financial news for Arizona Coyotes: Team still has an outstanding balance that has yet to be paid with ASM Global, which operates and manages Gila River Arena. Balance for 2019-20 season, due on June 30, has yet to be paid.”

Katie Strang: “Coyotes lease agreement is with ASM, not the City of Glendale, though City has been informed by representative of ASM that they are currently working to settle those accounts.”

The unfit to play for the Stars

Stephen Whyno: Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness said that Ben Bishop, Stephen Johns and Radek Faksa are all unfit to play. Bishop was skating yesterday.

Flyers loan prospect to a Swedish team

Adam Kimelman: The Philadelphia Flyers have loaned defenseman Linus Hogberg to Vita Hasten of Sweden’s 2nd pro division. Hogberg played for Vaxjo in the SHL last year.

Hurricanes getting calls on Reimer

Account4Hockey: Pierre LeBrun on TSN 1040 said that the Carolina Hurricanes are getting lots of calls on goaltender James Reimer. His bonus has already been paid.

Blackhawks taking their time to talk to their free agents

David Pagnotta: From what is hearing, the Chicago Blackhawks are taking their time with their free agents.

Dominik Kubalik, Drake Caggiula, Slater Koekkoek and Malcolm Subban are RFAs and are arbitration eligible.

Dylan Strome is an RFA with no arbitration rights. There have been no contract talks between the two sides just yet.

Wild checking out the goaltender market

David Pagnotta: Have heard that the Minnesota Wild are taking a look at the goalie market but it doesn’t seem like anything is imminent.

Could the Wild consider moving defenseman Matt Dumba for a starting goaltender as opposed to a center?

The Wild have Devan Dubnyk (34-years old) and Alex Stalock (33-years old) under contract for next season.