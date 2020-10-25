NHL News and Rumors: Flames Sign Two, and the Top Remaining NHL Free Agents

Flames sign a forward and a defenseman

Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun: The Calgary Flames have signed forward Josh Leivo to a one-year contract at $875,000.

“They want me to come in and be a scorer and help contribute offensively,” Leivo said shortly after Saturday’s announcement.

Leivo scored seven goals and added 12 assists in 36 games last season.

Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun: The Calgary Flames have signed 27-year old defenseman Nikita Nesterov to a one-year, one-way contract worth $700,000.

“He had more lucrative, probably, opportunities back home,” said Flames general manager Brad Treliving. “But he wants to try it. He wants to be an NHL player.”

Though he’s left-handed, he’ll play on the right side for the Flames.

“He’s played a lot of right side. He’s very comfortable over there,” Treliving said. “And that would be the plan for us.”

Top remaining NHL free agents

Emily Sadler of Sportsnet: The top remaining unrestricted free agents and a quick note about each.

1 Mike Hoffman – He’s okay with a one-year deal and there are plenty of teams still interested.

2. Mikael Granlund – Could take a short-term deal to get his career back on track.

3. Travis Hamonic – The Winnipeg Jets need help on the blue line and he has ties to Manitoba.

4. Ilya Kovalchuk – Played well for the Montreal Canadiens and could return on a low-cost deal.

5. Erik Haula – Has been some speculation of a Vegas Golden Knights return but they have salary cap concerns.

6. Carl Soderberg – Could interest someone looking for a versatile third-line center.

7. Anthony Duclair – The Ottawa Senators haven’t closed the door on Duclair but he may not get the role he wants.

8. Sami Vatanen – The Vancouver Canucks are looking for another defenseman and Vatanen could be a fit.

9. Andreas Athanasiou – Scored 30 goals in 2018-19.

10. Alex Galchenyuk – He hit 50 points several years and could be a bargain if he finds the right fit.

11. Derick Brassard – Fit in well with the New York Islanders. Could get a short-term deal.

12. Corey Perry – Had a good post-season.

13. Zdeno Chara – Will he be back with the Boston Bruins?

14. Colin Wilson – Could be a depth signing at center or on the wing.

15. Matt Martin – Could re-sign with the Islanders.

16. Conor Sheary – Likely a one-year deal to try and get his career going again.

17. Dominik Kahun – Didn’t get qualified at recording 31 points last season. Only 25-years old.

18. Corey Schneider – Signed with the Islanders.

19. Ron Hainsey – Added depth for a contender.

20. Melker Karlsson – Can play all three forward positions and kill penalties.