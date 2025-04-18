NHL News and Rumors: Georgiev, Ovechkin, Blackhawks, and the Bruins

Alexandar Georgiev won’t be back with the Sharks next season

Max Miller: San Jose Sharks goaltender Alexandar Georgiev said that he spoke with GM Mike Grier, and he was told that he won’t be back next year. He’ll be a UFA.

Alex Ovechkin doesn’t plan on retiring

Wes Crosby: Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin, when asked if it was important to play against Sidney Crosby one more time (last night), he said, “I’m not retiring, so…”

The Chicago Blackhawks are close to turning it around, but they need a few more pieces

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: The Chicago Blackhawks have won less than 30 games in a season for five consecutive seasons. The first to do that since the 1997-2002 Tampa Bay Lightning.

Things are close to turning around for the Blackhawks. GM Kyle Davidson thought it was going to happen this season, but that obviously wasn’t the case.

They need to find a couple of talented players who are in their prime to help the young core along.

No Front Office changes coming for the Bruins as they’ll look to bolster their roster this offseason

Frank Seravalli: Sources say that the Boston Bruins won’t be making any front office changes. Both Don Sweeney and Cam Neely will be back.

Boston Bruins: Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs wrote a statement to fans. Part of it includes:

“It’s clear that we have a lot of work to do, and that work is already underway. Despite how difficult it has been to say goodbye to some of our most beloved Bruins this season, these decisions were rooted in the best interests of the future of our franchise. Together with our hockey operations leaders, we are actively preparing for the NHL Draft and anticipate a top-tier selection with more draft capital in hand than we have had in recent years. We are also eager to bolster our roster through free agency and open the door for some our our young prospects to take the next steps in their development.

