NHL News and Rumors: Lightning, Coyotes, Capitals, Canucks and Wild

Point a game-time decision

Andy Graziano: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper yesterday on the status of Brayden Point: “Sometimes you have to protect them from themselves. But in this situation, I’m hoping it’s not the last time we’re going to see Pointer, and we might be able to see him as early as (Thursday) night.”

Erik Erlendsson: Cooper said today that Point will be a game-time decision.

Coyotes name Bill Armstrong their new GM

Craig Morgan: The Arizona Coyotes officially hire Bill Armstrong as their next GM.

Pierre LeBrun: Have been told that Armstrong’s deal is for five years at around $1 million per year.

Alex Kinkopf: The Coyotes president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez on the hiring of Armstrong.

“We were extremely impressed with his experience, vast hockey knowledge, great ability to assess talent, and his tremendous draft record.

“We are confident that he’s the right person to build a winning culture here.”

Capitals re-sign Pinho

Washington Capitals: The Capitals have re-signed forward Brian Pinho to a two-year contract extension with the cap hit of $725,000.

The first-year of Pinho’s is two-way with a $700,000 NHL salary, $125,000 in the AHL with $150,000 guaranteed. The second-year of the deal is one-way at $750,000.

Canucks looking to move salary

TSN Radio Vancouver: Pierre LeBrun said on TSN 1040 that he heard yesterday that the Vancouver Canucks are trying to shed money to create more salary cap space to re-sign Jacob Markstrom and possibly Chris Tanev and Tyler Toffoli.

Teams eyeing Dumba

David Pagnotta: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin has been busy this offseason. He’s dangling defenseman Matt Dumba.

The Vancouver Canucks are one of the interested teams.

TSN Radio Vancouver: Ray Ferraro on TSN 1040 on Matt Dumba: “there’s a bit of unpredictability to Matt’s game, but he can shoot, he can skate, he can break a puck out with his legs or his stick, he can play on the powerplay… he’s right-handed, yea I would be a proponent of adding Matt Dumba for sure.”

TSN Radio Vancouver: Pierre LeBrun said yesterday that he’s heard the Winnipeg Jets connected to Matt Dumba.