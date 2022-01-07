NHL News and Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins, and the Heritage Classic

Senators talking to Kuzmenko’s agent

Steve Lloyd: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion said that he’s spoken with the agent of pending KHL free agent forward Andrei Kuzmenko, Dan Milstein on Wednesday night.

Kuzmenko is playing for St. Petersburg and was a teammate of Senators defenseman Artem Zub for two seasons.

Bruce Garrioch: There is lots of interest in Kuzmenko, but the Senators do have a good shot at signing him.

So much for Rask getting into an AHL game

TSN: Tuukka Rask signed an AHL PTO in hopes of getting into a game or two this weekend with the Providence Bruins. Unfortunately, their games have been postponed. Pierre LeBrun noted that if things had gone well and he felt good, the Bruins and Rask would sign an NHL deal next week.

“If Tuukka Rask feels good while he’s practicing with Providence, maybe he just jumps right into the Boston Bruins’ lineup next week without an AHL tune-up. That remains to be seen.”

Conor Ryan: Rask on his next contract: “I’m not looking for a big contract as I’ve said before. … I just want to help out as much as I can.”

Heritage Classic in Hamilton in jeopardy?

TSN: The Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres are scheduled to play in the Heritage Classic on March 13th at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.

There are currently attendance other restrictions in Ontario, but the NHL is forging ahead and have a group of staff visiting Hamilton this week according to Chris Johnston. The NHL hasn’t spoken with the Ontario government yet, but the NHL only wants to play at 100 percent capacity.