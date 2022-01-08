NHL News: More Games Postponed, and In and Out of Protocol

Two more games postponed

Chris Johnston: Tonight’s Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks games was postponed. The Senators’ next game is on Monday. They’ve played once in the past 23 days leading up to Monday’s game.

NHL Publis Relations: The Ottawa Senators – Winnipeg Jets game on Saturday, January 15th has been postponed for attendance restrictions.

: “More and more the reality of having to extend the season by a week grows. Not at that point yet, but getting there.” Pierre LeBrun: “Bill Daly noted in our interview during the holidays that the regular season could be extended by a week but the playoffs should still end in that late June window. Having said that, what is true today may not be true in a few weeks!”

Chris Johnston: There have been 101 NHL games postponed/rescheduled.

Pierre LeBrun: The NHL and NHLPA want to be back to their regular schedule next season.

In COVID protocol

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers have put forward Kailer Yamamoto in COVID protocol.

Montreal Canadiens: Alex Belzile and Kale Clague were placed in COVID protocol.

Amanda Stein: The New Jersey Devils have placed Dougie Hamilton and Mason Geertsen in COVID protocol. They join Andreas Johnsson, Pavel Zacha and Yegor Sharangovich on the list.

New York Rangers: Julien Gauthier was put in COVID protocol.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Forwards Pierre Engvall and Mitch Marner were put in COVID protocol.

Canucks PR: The Vancouver Canucks have placed forward Alex Chiasson in COVID protocol.

Out of COVID protocol

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid and Derek Ryan, and defenseman Tyson Barrie are eligible to come out of COVID protocol if healthy on Sunday according to coach David Tippett.

Sens Communication: Coming out of COVID protocol are forwards Zach Sanford and Chris Tierney, and defensemen Thomas Chabot and Dillon Heatherington.