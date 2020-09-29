NHL News and Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Flyers re-sign Hagg

Pierre LeBrun: The Philadelphia Flyers re-signed Robert Hagg two a two-year contract with a $1.6 million AAV.

He’ll get $1.5 million next year and $1.7 million in 2021-22.

Predators loan Trenin to KHL

Nashville Predators PR: The Predators have loaned forward Yakov Trenin to SKA Saint Petersburgh of the KHL. He’ll be eligible to return for the start of training camp.

Brooks Bratten: “Trenin’s loan to the KHL is simply to allow him extra playing time, so he’ll be ready to go whenever training camp opens. Trenin signed a two-year, $1.45 million contract with the #Preds last week worth $700,000 in 2020-21 and $750,000 in 2021-22″

Four approaches to the fix the Maple Leafs blue line

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs need to improve their defense this offseason. There are four approaches that GM Kyle Dubas can look at over the next few weeks.

The big UFA swing – Alex Pietrangelo – Has an eight-year, $8 million per season deal on the table but could get in the $9 million range if he goes to free agency. If the Maple Leafs could convince him to sign, they’ll need to move out money, and that would likely be William Nylander.

The small UFA swing – They may not have to move anyone out if they look at veteran defensemen like Chris Tanev, T.J. Brodie, Radko Gudas and Zach Bogosian.

Dive into the trade market – They have the Penguins No. 15 pick, Andreas Johnsson, Alexander Kerfoot and Frederik Andersen to offer up. It wouldn’t come cheap to add someone like Matt Dumba, Aaron Ekblad, Rasmus Ristolainen, David Savard or Brett Pesce.

Stay the course, hope for growth, and save the cap space – They still need to re-sign Travis Dermott. Mikko Lehtonen is coming over. Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren have room to grow.

They’ll likely need to acquire at least one right-handed Dman, but if not, they could roll out.

Muzzin–Holl

Rielly–Dermott

Lehtonen–Sandin

Marincin–Liljegren