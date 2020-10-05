NHL News and Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, Vancouver Canucks, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Penguins to buyout Johnson

Chris Johnston: The Pittsburgh Penguins put defenseman Jack Johnson on unconditional waivers today for the purpose of a buyout.

Cap Friendly: Breakdown of what the Penguins will be paying Johnson for the next six seasons.

2020-21 cap hit: $1.67M

2021-22: $1.67M

2022-23: $1.9M

2023-24: $917k

2024-25: $917k

2025-26: $917k

Leivo progressing, Canucks want him back

Rick Dhaliwal: Ian Pulver, the agent for Vancouver Canucks UFA Josh Leivo: “Josh has made tremendous progress in his rehabilitation, and he’ll be ready to lace up his skates for the Canucks or another team in the NHL when the puck drops.”

TSN Radio Vancouver: Rick Dhaliwal: “#Canucks want Leivo back, as does Leivo, but it’s a lower priority at the moment.”

Toffoli and Tanev getting interest

TSN Radio Vancouver: Rick Dhaliwal on Canucks UFAs Chris Tanev and Tyler Toffoli: “Hearing new teams are in on Chris Tanev almost daily. Will be a very strong market for him and Toffoli.”

Teams calling about Virtanen

TSN Radio Vancouver: Dhaliwal on Canucks pending RFA Jake Virtanen: Out of all the Canucks RFAs, Virtanen getting a lot of the attention, #Canucks want good value back for him if moved.”

Kyle Dubas talks Toronto Maple Leafs

Kevin McGran: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas on Frederik Andersen: “I expect him to be our starting goalie”

Luke Fox: Leafs GM Dubas said he won’t qualify his RFA until the deadline just in case there are some other teams that don’t qualify their RFAs and the Leafs might have an interest in trying to sign them.

Kristen Shilton: Dubas on their No. 15 first-round pick: “We’ve had lots of different discussions on it, but nothing I’d say was overly close…lots of tire kicking, but nothing overly close that would really compel us to move it.”

Lance Hornby: Dubas won’t take their 15th pick off the table given how unusual this offseason will be.

Lance Hornby: After watching the playoffs, Dubas realizes they need to get tougher to play against and will look at free agency and trades.