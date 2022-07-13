NHL News and Rumors: St. Louis Blues, Minnesota Wild and the Edmonton Oilers

Blues still talking to Nick Leddy, Vladimir Tarasenko staying?

Andy Strickland: The St. Louis Blues continue to talk with defenseman Nick Leddy. May not know how far talks got or which direction they are going until this morning.

Andy Strickland: With David Perron likely gone, never really got the sense that at Vladimir Tarasenko trade was in the works.

Losing both Perron and Tarasenko would leave a huge hole on right wing.

Wild looking for a bottom-six forward

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin said he plans on signing a bottom-six forward today but added “things change quickly.”

Three days ago he said he wasn’t going to trade Cam Talbot. Something could come up today that makes sense.

The Oilers are closing in on signing goaltender Jack Campbell

Kevin Weekes: Have been told that the Toronto Maple Leafs pending UFA goaltender Jack Campbell will be signing a five-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers for $5 million a season. The situation remains fluid.

The Oilers re-sign Evander Kane

Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed Evander Kane to a four-year contract with an AAV of $5.125 million.

He’ll have a no-movement clause from now until Feb. 28th, 2025, and then it becomes a 16-team no-trade clause.

2022-23: $750,000 salary and a $5.5 million signing bonus

2023-24: $5 million salary and a $4 million signing bonus

2024-25: $2.75 million salary and a 2 million signing bonus

2025-26: $4 million salary

Jonathan Willis: “One more fun thing about this contract: it’s not structured the way, say, the Lucic deal was with a poison pill at the end. If things go sideways, the Oilers can buy out that fourth year.”

Puck Pedia: The Oilers have $9.1 million in projected cap space with 15 players under contract – 9 forwards, five defense, and one goalie.

When Mike Smith and Oscar Klefbom go on the LTIR, they’ll basically have $15.5 million in cap space.

RFA: McLeod, Yamamoto, Puljujarvi UFA: Kulak

Jonathan Willis: “Grossly simplifying (LTIR is complicated) but by my math if the Oilers deal Barrie and fill out the depth positions with cheap signings, they’ll have about ~$16.5MM for a starting G, their three RFAs and a LD. Tight, but workable.”