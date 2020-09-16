NHL News and Rumors: Tentative Cup Finals Schedule, Calgary Flames, and the Montreal Canadiens

Tentative Stanley Cup Final schedule if…

Pierre LeBrun: Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals is on Thursday. If the Tampa Bay Lightning win, it’s expected that the Stanley Cup Final would get underway on Saturday. Game 2 would be Monday, then go Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Monday.

That schedule is not official but is the current plan if the Lightning win.

No talks between the Flames and Gustafsson’s camp

David Pagnotta: The Calgary Flames haven’t spoken to the agent for pending unrestricted free agent defenseman Erik Gustafsson. As of this time, Gustafsson plans on testing the free agent market.

Gallagher and the Canadiens have talked extension

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens Brendan Gallagher said his agent and GM Marc Bergevin has spoken about a contract extension but nothing is concrete yet. He thinks that both sides are interested in working a deal out.

Eric Engels: Gallagher: “For me (winning) is pretty much everything. The $ is important. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s not going to be important… But it’ll be enough $ regardless of what it is. I’ll be able to live a happy life post-hockey+ that’s not going to be a worry.”

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: Brendan Gallagher is entering the final season of his six-year, $22.5 million deal. The 28-year old will be looking for a nice raise on his next deal.

New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider could be comparable. He signed a seven-year deal worth $45.5 million.

Gallagher wants to win.

“So, going into this next contract, however many years I’m able to sign for, you just want to be in a position where you have that opportunity each and every season.”

He’s had good chemistry alongside Phillip Danault and Tomas Tatar, who are both also entering the final year of their contracts.