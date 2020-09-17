NHL News and Rumors: World Junior Championships, and the Minnesota Wild

World Juniors heading into the Edmonton bubble

Update: IIHF: The 2021 #WorldJuniors will be played in a bubble without spectators in Edmonton, in 2022 with fans in Edmonton & Red Deer. The World Juniors in Gothenburg, Sweden will be moved to 2024.

TSN: Darren Dreger reports that this year’s World Junior Championships could be held in Edmonton.

“Yeah, the IIHF is meeting this week and an announcement is expected either Thursday or Friday that will share the news that the World Juniors will in fact be held this year in the Edmonton hub. And the plan is to return to the traditional format in Red Deer, Alberta and Edmonton the year after.”

Will Staal retire?

Neal McHale: Pierre LeBrun on TSN 1040 on Eric Staal: “One rumor that’s always been out there has been that if (Eric) Staal got traded, he was going to just retire”

Matt Dumba trade speculation

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on the Matt Dumba trade speculation and how it’s increased since the Minnesota Wild extended defenseman Jonas Brodin.