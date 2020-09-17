NHL News and Rumors: World Junior Championships, and the Minnesota Wild

World Juniors heading into the Edmonton bubble
Update: IIHF: The 2021 #WorldJuniors will be played in a bubble without spectators in Edmonton, in 2022 with fans in Edmonton & Red Deer. The World Juniors in Gothenburg, Sweden will be moved to 2024.
TSN: Darren Dreger reports that this year’s World Junior Championships could be held in Edmonton.
“Yeah, the IIHF is meeting this week and an announcement is expected either Thursday or Friday that will share the news that the World Juniors will in fact be held this year in the Edmonton hub. And the plan is to return to the traditional format in Red Deer, Alberta and Edmonton the year after.”
Will Staal retire?
Neal McHale: Pierre LeBrun on TSN 1040 on Eric Staal: “One rumor that’s always been out there has been that if (Eric) Staal got traded, he was going to just retire”
Matt Dumba trade speculation
TSN: Pierre LeBrun on the Matt Dumba trade speculation and how it’s increased since the Minnesota Wild extended defenseman Jonas Brodin.
“Well here’s the interesting thing. I can tell you that teams are calling Minnesota on Dumba, already. I heard that from a couple of teams today. The Wild would like a top-six centre back. And was before they traded Eric Staal. So that need is pretty pressing now.
And the reason why Dumba is potentially in play is because of the expansion draft next year with Seattle. Jonas Brodin’s new deal has a no-move clause. Jared Spurgeon has a no-move (clause). Ryan Suter has a no-move (clause). You can do the math. Most teams don’t want to protect four defencemen in the expansion draft.
Now, it doesn’t mean that Dumba has to be moved this off-season. Certainly the Wild could wait until the trade deadline next year before the expansion draft. Or protect four defencemen, which I don’t think is likely.
The Winnipeg Jets, by the way, one of the I believe that have some interest in Dumba. But what they don’t have is a top-six centre to trade Minnesota.”