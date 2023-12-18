NHL News: Antti Raanta, Anthony Duclair, and NHL Injury Notes

Antti Raanta clears waivers

Elliotte Friedman: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta cleared waivers.

Walt Ruff: Hurricanes GM Don Waddell talked to Raanta after he cleared. He’s going to Chicago of the AHL to find his game and it could be two games or two weeks. Raanta admitted that on Saturday he wasn’t sure what he was going to do but then on Sunday he decided that he didn’t want to go out on waivers and will work his way back.

The San Jose Sharks healthy scratch Anthony Duclair

Curtis Pashelka of the Mercury News: Despite three goals and three assists in their past seven games, the San Jose Sharks healthy scratched pending UFA forward Anthony Duclair. During their previous game, he didn’t get out of the offensive zone fast enough and it ended up negating a goal. They lost 1-0.

“It’s something that we all saw and it was unfortunate,” Quinn told the Sharks Audio Network of the play. “You can never take your foot off the pedal during the shift. We just didn’t get onside quick enough.”

He has 11 points in 27 games this season.

NHL Injury Notes

Pat Steinberg: The Calgary Flames have activated goaltender Jacob Markstrom off the IR.

Adam Gold: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said that goaltender Frederik Andersen has been medically cleared to start skating again. He could be a month away from returning to the lineup.

Walt Ruff: Hurricanes GM Waddell: “will start hitting the ice more in the next 7-10 days.”

John Hoven: The Los Angeles Kings have placed goaltender Pheonix Copley on the LTIR and they’ve recalled David Rittich.

Austin Stanovich: The Kings haven’t updated on what Copley’s actual injury is but it’s obviously serious enough were he’ll miss a month.

Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill returned to the crease after being out since November 30th. His return was short-lived after he left the game 6:25 into the first period. It looked like he re-aggravated his previous injury.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said that he will be evaluated this morning.

During the third period, goaltender Logan Thompson made a save and stood up favoring his right left. He went to the bench during a TV timeout to talk to trainers but remained in the game.