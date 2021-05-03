NHL News: Blue Jackets, Injury Notes, and Playoff Races

Blue Jackets signs their 2020 first-round pick

Columbus Blue Jackets: The Blue Jackets have signed 2020 first-round pick, 21st overall, Yegor Chinakhov to a three-year entry-level contract.

Injury Notes

Boston Bruins: Defenseman Brandon Carlo will likely return to the lineup on Tuesday night. He’s been out since April 1st when he suffered an oblique injury.

Defenseman Kevan Miller is expected to play tonight. He won’t play in back-to-backs.

“They’re each going to play a game, and my guess is Kevan will be and Carlo Tuesday, but I’ve got to confirm that with the medical staff because they have a plan in place for both of those players,” said Cassidy. “What’s the best way for them to come out of it the best for Thursday, so I’ll double check on that. They’ll each play a game and it won’t be the same night.”

Forward Chris Wagner missed Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury could return tonight. He is available to play if they want to insert him back in.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers forward Jujhar Khaira is expected to be able to return to the lineup at some point this week according to coach Dave Tippett.

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that goaltender Frederik Andersen didn’t travel with the team to Montreal. He’ll practice on Wednesday with the team and then they will try to map out a plan for him.

Kristen Shilton: Maple Leafs defenseman Justin Holl won’t play today but is “doing well, but uncomfortable. They don’t expect him to be out for a long stretch of time.

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry was a full participant in practice yesterday. He could return to the lineup tonight if he feels good.

Playoff races