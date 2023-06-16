NHL News: Buyout window, Avalanche, Panthers, Devils, and Penguins

The buyout window is opening up today

Chris Johnston: The first buyout window opens up on Friday and closes on June 30th at 5:00 PM ET.

The Avs trade for, sign Fredrik Olofsson

Colorado Avalanche: The Avs have acquired Fredrik Olofsson from the Dallas Stars for future consideration. The Avs have signed Olofsson to a one-year contract.

Dan Kingerski: “Olofsson really impressed me in the WCF. Shot out of a cannon. Great pick up by Avs. A little surprised that if he was “free” the Penguins didn’t make a little play.”

Aaron Ekblad will miss the start of training camp and other injured Panthers notes

Alain Poupart of NHL.com: Florida Panthers defenseman will miss the start of training as he’ll require shoulder surgery.

“You think it’s fine to just assume that it’s fine and once we get the imaging done, we looked at that and then (against) Carolina, dislocated the shoulder; just one that I don’t know where the second one (shoulder dislocation) came from there.” Ekblad said. “But that’s been a problem for a long time for me, so we’re going to get it fixed. So no, I won’t be ready for September, but shortly after that, so going to work through that.”

Ekblad broke his foot in the first round against Boston but they didn’t know until sometime in the second round.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that forward Eetu Luostarinen missed the Final with a broken tibia. He won’t need surgery.

Sam Bennett was dealing with multiple injuries.

David Dwork: There has been no decision yet if Matthew Tkachuk will need surgery or not.

“I’m sure either way, it’s gonna be a little time.”

The Devils extend Jesper Bratt

Puck Pedia: Breakdown of Jesper Bratt‘s eight-year, $7.875 million cap hit. He’ll have a no-movement clause for years two to five, and a 15-team no-trade clause for years six through eight.

2023-24: $5 million salary and a $5 million signing bonus

2024-25: $4 million salary and a $5 million signing bonus

2025-26: $4 million salary and a $5 million signing bonus

2026-27: $6 million salary and a $2 million signing bonus

2027-28: $2.2 million salary and a $5 million signing bonus

2028-29: $2.2 million salary and a $5 million signing bonus

2029-30: $2.1 million salary and a $4.5 million signing bonus

2030-31: $6 million salary

David Pagnotta: Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald after re-signing Bratt: “It was always a priority to keep Jesper Bratt here long term and both parties are thrilled that a deal was completed. I value and commend the commitment Jesper made to this organization. We believe that he is a special player and a key member of our core group of talent who will contribute towards the team’s long-term success, and organizational goal of bringing the Stanley Cup back to New Jersey.”

Jason Spezza named Penguins assistant GM

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Pittsburgh Penguins have named Jason Spezza assistant general manager. Spezza will report to the president of hockey operations Kyle Dubs and will assist all hockey operations departments.

“After a decorated playing career, Jason fully immersed himself on the management side of the game learning all facets of hockey operations this past season while with Toronto,” said Dubas. “He showed tremendous work ethic, curiosity, and ability to build relationships throughout all departments at the team facility. His move from the roster to the front office staff also helped make the hockey operations department, coaching staff and playing roster a more cohesive and collaborative unit. We are thrilled to have Jason join the Pittsburgh Penguins today as he will add a great perspective to our Club, and we are excited to watch him reach his potential in management.”