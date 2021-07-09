NHL News: Buyout Window Open, Protection Lists, Kucherov, Canadiens and Dermott
NHL Buyout window open. Nikita Kucherov playing with a fractured rib. Injured Montreal Canadiens. Toronto Maple Leafs extend Travis Dermott.
© Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports
Up next
Author
Buyout window now open

Pierre LeBrun: The first NHL buyout window technically opened up at 11 PM last night. Most will be waiting until at least this morning before they start buying out players.

Scott Powers: Source saying the Blackhawks don’t have any current plans to buy someone out.

NHL will publish expansion protection lists on July 18th 

Pierre LeBrun: The NHL will release each teams’ expansion protection list on Sunday, July 18th. Teams must submit their lists to the NHL on Saturday, July 17th. The expansion draft is Wednesday, July 21st at 8 PM ET.

Kucherov playing with a fractured rib

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov was playing in the Stanley Cup Final with a fractured rib which he suffered in the New York Islanders series. He received multiple injections. He flew back to Tampa from Montreal between Games 3 and 4.

Injured Habs

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme on some of their injuries.

Shea Weber – thumb
Jeff Petry – finger
Tyler Toffoli – groin
Brendan Gallagher – groin “and more”

Maple Leafs extend Dermott

Puck Pedia: The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed 24-year old defenseman Travis Dermott to a two-year, $3 million contract.

2021-22: $1.25 million.
2022-23: $1,75 million.

He’ll be owed a qualifying offer of $1.75 million when the deal is up and be a year away from unrestricted free agency.

Michael Augello: “Thoughts on the Dermott extension. This is either

a) the #Leafs knowing that Seattle is not going to take him and Dubas getting a depth D locked up on a team-friendly deal, or
b) that they know Seattle is taking him and signing him is part of a future deal.”

 