NHL News: Buyout Window Open, Protection Lists, Kucherov, Canadiens and Dermott

Buyout window now open
Pierre LeBrun: The first NHL buyout window technically opened up at 11 PM last night. Most will be waiting until at least this morning before they start buying out players.
Scott Powers: Source saying the Blackhawks don’t have any current plans to buy someone out.
NHL will publish expansion protection lists on July 18th
Pierre LeBrun: The NHL will release each teams’ expansion protection list on Sunday, July 18th. Teams must submit their lists to the NHL on Saturday, July 17th. The expansion draft is Wednesday, July 21st at 8 PM ET.
Kucherov playing with a fractured rib
Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov was playing in the Stanley Cup Final with a fractured rib which he suffered in the New York Islanders series. He received multiple injections. He flew back to Tampa from Montreal between Games 3 and 4.
Injured Habs
John Lu: Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme on some of their injuries.
Shea Weber – thumb
Jeff Petry – finger
Tyler Toffoli – groin
Brendan Gallagher – groin “and more”
Maple Leafs extend Dermott
Puck Pedia: The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed 24-year old defenseman Travis Dermott to a two-year, $3 million contract.
2021-22: $1.25 million.
2022-23: $1,75 million.
He’ll be owed a qualifying offer of $1.75 million when the deal is up and be a year away from unrestricted free agency.
Michael Augello: “Thoughts on the Dermott extension. This is either
a) the #Leafs knowing that Seattle is not going to take him and Dubas getting a depth D locked up on a team-friendly deal, or
b) that they know Seattle is taking him and signing him is part of a future deal.”
Travis Dermott, signed 2x$1.5M by TOR, has always had quite strong results despite never really gaining the trust of his coaches. His aggressiveness has consistently prevented scoring chances against even if it occasionally leads to a regrettable turnover. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/rfOatEdllB
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 8, 2021
Travis Dermott has always had strong on-ice numbers, but has also always been heavily sheltered.
He has some solid comps (Martinez, DeMelo, Niskanen), but most players with his profile don’t end up in the top four. pic.twitter.com/dF1zV1fZIZ
— dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) July 8, 2021