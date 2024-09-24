NHL News: Canucks, Raanta, DeAngelo, Avs, Oilers, Wild, and Penguins

Kevin Lankinen gets a modified no-trade clause

Puck Pedia: Kevin Lankinen’s one-year deal with the Vancouver Canucks comes with an eight-team no-trade clause.

Antti Raanta heading to Switzerland

Geneve-Servette HC: Goaltender Antti Raanta signed with Geneve-Servette HC in Switzerland for the 2024-25 season.

Tony DeAngelo heading to the KHL

KHL: SKA have signed defenseman Tony DeAngelo to a one-year contract.

Logan O’Connor signs long-term extension with the Avalanche

Puck Pedia: The Colorado Avalanche sign forward Logan O’Connor to a six-year contract extension with a $2.5 million cap hit. He’ll have a six-team no-trade clause for the first five years and a four-team no-trade clause for the final year.

2025-26: $3 million

2026-27: $2.25 million

2027-28: $3 million

2028-29: $2.75 million

2029-30: $2.2 million

2030-31: $1.8 million

Meghan Angley: Avs GM Chris MacFarland on O’Connor: “He is a relentless worker and competitor who brings energy and grit to the lineup every night. His speed and skating ability makes him a dangerous two-way player and he is one of our top penalty killers. Logan is also a great teammate and takes pride in being a part of the Denver community.”

Evander Kane could be out for four to six months

Jim Matheson: Evander Kane had surgeries to repair two sports hernias and four muscle teams on Friday and the early feeling is that he’ll be out for four to six months. No official word from the Oilers on timeline yet.

If he’s out six months, that would be after the trade deadline.

Matt Boldy out week-to-week

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Coach John Hynes said that Boldy’s injury isn’t major and he should be ready to return before the end of training camp and ready for their season opener.

Tristan Jarry should be back today and other injured Penguins

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan would only say that goaltender Tristan Jarry missed practice yesterday for a “medical appointment” and they expect him to be back on the ice today.

Dan Potash: Penguins injury updates:

Defenseman Erik Karlsson is Day-To-Day (Upper-Body)

Goaltender Taylor Gauthier is Day-To-Day (Lower-Body)

Forward Beau Jelsma is longer-term (Upper-Body)

Forward Jagger Joshua is longer-term (Upper-Body)

Forward Matt Nieto is month-to-month (Reconstructive MCL Surgery)