NHL News: Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Dallas Stars

The Carolina Hurricanes add another PTO and will have at least one more

Walt Ruff: The Carolina Hurricanes signed forward Nick Shore to a PTO.

The Hurricanes have already signed Cory Conacher, Brendan Perlini and Nathan Beaulieu to PTOs, and they are expected to sign at least one more.

The Hurricanes only have 40 players under contract and they’ll need at least 40 players for their doubleheader on September 29th. Some of the players they have under contract won’t be attending training camp.

Cap Friendly: Conacher and Perlini are signed with the Chicago Wolves (AHL) for the season and won’t show up the on the PTO page.

The Pittsburgh Penguins sign two defensemen to PTOs

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now; The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed right-handed defenseman Mark Pysyk and left-handed defenseman Libor Hajek to PTOs.

The 31-year-old Pysyk missed all of last season with an Achilles injury after signing with the Detroit Red Wings. If he has a good camp and signs an NHL deal with the Penguins, he could compete with Chad Ruhwedel for a spot on the third pairing.

The 25-year-old Hajek played 16 games with the New York Rangers last year and 24 games with the Hartford Wolfpack (AHL).

The Dallas Stars sign Jordie Benn to a PTO

Cap Friendly: The Dallas Stars have signed defenseman Jordie Benn to a PTO.

He spent time with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Toronto Marlies (AHL) last season.