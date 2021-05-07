NHL News: Caufield, Rantanen, Buchnevich, Players Signings, and the Rangers

Caufield hits a bonus

Cap Friendly: Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield played in his seventh game of the season last night and hit a games played threshold of seven games which netted him $17,073.

Proration this season put the regular 10 games down to seven, and $25,000 down to $17,073.

Rantanen fined

TSN: Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen has been fined $2,000 for diving/embellishment.

Buchnevich suspended

NHL Player Safety: New York Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich has been suspended for one game for high-sticking Washington Capitals forward Anthony Mantha.

Player signings

Puck Pedia: The Minnesota Wild have signed 2020 second-round pick, defenseman Ryan O’Rourke to a three-year entry-level contract. The deal carries an $887,000 salary cap hit and a $925,000 AAV.

2021-22: $750,000 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 games played bonus, $80,000 in the minors.

2022-23: 800,000 base salary, 92,500 signing bonus, $32,500 games played bonus, $80,000 in the minors.

2023-24: 832,500 base salary, 92,500 signing bonus, $80,000 in the minors.

Puck Pedia: The Minnesota Wild have signed 2020 third-round pick, defenseman Daemon Hunt to a three-year entry-level contract.

2021-22: $750,000 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 games played bonus and $70,000 in the minors.

2022-23: $750,000 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 games played bonus and $70,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $775,000 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $57,500 games played bonus and $70,000 in the minors.

Puck Pedia: The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed 2019 seventh-round pick Valtteri Puustinen to a two-year entry-level contract. The deal carries an $842,500 salary cap hit and a $925,000 AAV.

2021-22: $750,000 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 games played bonus and $70,000 in the minors.

2022-23: $750,000 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 games played bonus and $70,000 in the minors.

Rangers Fined

NHL Public Relations: The NHL has fined the New York Rangers $250,000 for the comments they made on May 4th.

“Public comments of the nature issued by the Rangers that were personal in nature and demeaning of a League executive will not be tolerated,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. “While we don’t expect our Clubs to agree with every decision rendered by the Department of Player Safety, the extent to which the Rangers expressed their disagreement was unacceptable. It is terribly unfair to question George Parros‘ professionalism and dedication to his role and the Department of Player Safety.”