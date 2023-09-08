NHL News: Chris Chelios, Kasperi Kapanen and the Arizona Coyotes Arena Pursuit

Chris Chelios‘ #7 is going to the rafters in Chicago

Ben Pope: A statement from Danny Wirtz on how the late Rockey Wirtz wanted Chris Chelios’ #7 to be the next Chicago Blackhawk to have is number retired.

“We are entering a new era of Blackhawks hockey on the ice, but the importance of honoring past members of this organization is, and always will be, a priority. Chris Chelios represents not only the Blackhawks, but, given his roots here, the city of Chicago. Rocky wanted Chris to be the next Blackhawk to have his jersey retired and would have loved to see this moment. We look forward to celebrating Chris’ career in February with his family, friends, and sharing it all with the Blackhawks fans.”

Full video of Eddie Vedder revealing to Chris Chelios that the #Blackhawks will be retiring his #7 on February 25, 2024 Incredible moment and well-deserved for Cheli! (?@Mario_Tirabassi) pic.twitter.com/NeYiCqHdda — CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) September 8, 2023

Kasperi Kapanen is accused of aggravated drunken driving

Katie Kull of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: A Finnish report has St. Louis Blues forward being accused of aggravated drunken driving in Finland. The incident happened in late August and hearing is set for some time in February.

Matthew DeFranks: Statement from Kasperi Kapanen.

“Lat month I made an unacceptable error in judgement and take full responsibility for my actions. I offer my apologies to my family, the Blues organization, my teammates, and the fans. I understand the severity of my mistake and am committed to doing everything I can to earn back their trust.”

Statement from Blues GM Doug Armstrong.

“Today we became aware of the incident involving Kasperi and I have spoken with and his agent. We are disappointed in his lapse of judgement and are entrusting him to make the necessary changes to avoid putting himself in a similar situation in the future.”

The latest on the Arizona Coyotes pursuit of a new arena