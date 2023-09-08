NHL Rumors: Marco Kasper, Trevor Zegras and Martin Necas

Marco Kasper will remain in North America

Ryan Kennedy: Prospect Marco Kasper said that if he doesn’t make the Detroit Red Wings roster out of training, that he’ll go to Grand Rapids of the AHL and not back to Europe.

The latest on Trevor Zegras

NHL Network: Elliotte Friedman on Anaheim Ducks restricted free agent Trevor Zegras.

Tony Luftman: “What’s the latest on Trevor Zegras contract talks with Anaheim?”

Friedman: “Well like you guys I’m still in a little bit in summer mode, getting back into NHL thinking mode. But there were some rumors flying around last week that I was looking into and one of the things I heard on Zegras it’s likely going to be more of a bridge or short-term deal. I think at this point in time it’s not trending towards anything in terms of a long-term extension.

So, I mean, one of the reasons is, we’re still going to see where the cap is gonna go over the next couple of years.

I could also see, one thing with the Ducks is, I think they want to keep their terms tight. Troy Terry was bit of a different situation because he’s out towards unrestricted free agency and I think they had to make a decision on him.

But on Zegras who’s a few years away from that, I think everybody is comfortable here with doing this shorter has opposed to longer. So I think that’s where we’re going to end up. It would be a surprise if it was a long-term deal at this point in time.”

No extension talks between the Hurricanes and Martin Necas yet

Tom Gulitti of NHL.com: Martin Necas is entering the final year of his contract with the Carolina Hurricanes. The 24-year-old will be a restricted free agent after the season. There haven’t been any contract extension talks yet but he’s not worried about it.

“Maybe the first time before my contract year I was thinking about it,” Necas said at the NHL European Player Media Tour last month. “Now, I feel like I’m a little older, more experienced and I’m not really thinking about it. Whatever is going to come, is going to come.