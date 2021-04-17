NHL News: Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Injury Updates

Avalanche cancel practice, and then postpone games

Colorado Avalanche: Statement after canceling practice.

“The Avalanche will not hold a morning skate today as a precaution due to one positive test from yesterday’s COVID-19 testing. The person is in isolation and all other staff/players have been negatie at this time.”

NHL.com: The NHL postpones the Avalanche games on Friday and Sunday against the LA Kings.

“The National Hockey League announced today that, as a result of a third Colorado Avalanche Player entering the NHL’s COVID Protocols earlier today, the team’s games tonight and Sunday vs. Los Angeles as well as April 20 against St. Louis will be postponed. Pending test results in the coming days, it is expected that the Avalanche will be able to re-open their facilities for practice on Wednesday, April 21, with a return to game action on April 22 vs. St. Louis. The decision was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups.”

Nylander traveling

Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun: Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander traveled with the team to Vancouver yesterday. He’s been on the COVID protocol list since April 7th after coming in close contact with a positive case. He was required to be in quarantine for at least seven days and produce a number of negative tests before being allowed to be back with the team.

NHL injury notes

Boston Bruins: Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that goaltender Tuukka Rask was feeling good yesterday and is expected to be back in the lineup on Sunday.

Defenseman Kevan Miller is day-to-day.

Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is skating but wasn’t able to go last night.

Michael Smith: Carolina Hurricanes Teuvo Teravainen was on the ice with teammates yesterday.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings Evgeni Svechnikov is dealing with an upper-body injury.

John Lu: Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said that Carey Price could dress tonight. He didn’t dress last night.

New York Rangers: Forward Artemi Panarin and defenseman Brendan Smith were given maintenance days yesterday but are expected to be in the lineup today.

Bryan Burns: The Tampa Bay Lightning have put forward Steven Stamkos on the LTIR with a lower-body injury.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Nosek missed last night’s game.