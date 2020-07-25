NHL News: Coyotes Will Move To The Central, Pastrnak and Kase To Travel, and Two Canadiens Tested Positive Earlier This Month

Coyotes will be changing divisions

Pierre LeBrun: A reminder that once Seattle joins the league in 2021-22, they will be in the Pacific Division and the Arizona Coyotes will shift to the Central Division.

Pastrnak and Kase expected to travel to Toronto

Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com: Boston Bruins forwards David Pastrnak and Ondrej Kase are expected to travel with the team to Toronto according to coach Bruce Cassidy.

“That’s been indicated to me, and of course that could change. But that’s the plan right now. “We’ll hope that everyone’s cleared to go at 5:30 on Sunday, unless we hear differently.”

Pastrnak has only practiced once since their training camp opened and has the “unfit to participate” tag.

Kase as well was in quarantine for the first two days of camp, skating on the 15th, and not since.

Two Canadiens tested positive

TSN: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Xavier Ouellet said that earlier this month he had tested positive or COVID-19 and that he didn’t any of the symptoms.

“I got into town and started getting tested for COVID and tested negative, and then all of a sudden got a positive test,” said Ouellet, who returned to training Wednesday. “So from there the protocols were clear about removing players and making sure everyone stays safe. “But right after that I kept testing negative. There’s not one point where I felt sick or anything. I don’t really know if I actually had it or not, but the protocols with the league and governments are pretty strict and they’re there to keep it safe for everyone, so I had to isolate myself and wait a little bit before I could come back.”

John Lu: Canadiens defenseman Brett Kulak said that when he arrived for Phase 3, he tested positive for COVID. He had experienced headaches, was lacking energy and had some breathing issues. Kulak was in quarantine and is feeling back to normal after a few days on the ice.