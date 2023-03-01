NHL News: The Detroit Red Wings Lock Up Captain Dylan Larkin

The Detroit Red Wings and captain Dylan Larkin have agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth $69.6 million. Larkin’s new extension will carry an annual average value of $8.7 million a season

The #LGRW Larkin 8 year 8.7M Cap Hit deal: Yr 1 10M

Yr 2 11M

Yr 3 10M

Yr 4 8M

Yr 5 8M

Yr 6 8M

Yr 7 7.5M

Yr 8 7.1M All Salary, no signing bonuses. No Trade Years 1-5, 10 Team Approved Trade List Years 6-8 Rep'd by Pat Brisson @CAAHockey https://t.co/Jr03uLlJxZ — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) March 1, 2023



In 59 games with the Red Wings, Larkin has recorded 57 points (22 goals and 35 assists). For his career with the Red Wings, Larkin has played in 563 games in the NHL recording 415 points (169 goals and 246 assists).

Since recording six points (five goals and one assist) at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, Larkin has been on a tear recording 14 points ( seven goals and seven assists) over the last 12 games.

Dylan Larkin is going to re-sign with the Detroit Red Wings. An extension should be for 8 years & $~8.75M per year. Nothing confirmed yet. As we said many times before, Larkin is a low-end 1C in our eyes. The deal like this would be pretty fair for both sides. pic.twitter.com/dQloKUtZHV — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) March 1, 2023

Larkin was not a name on the Red Wings trade bait board, but his extension was a matter of in-house business that general manager Steve Yzerman needed to take care of.

Many had been wondering what an extension for Larkin was going to look like. Yzerman has a history of being a tough negotiator when he was the general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning. However, the Red Wings locked up the face of their franchise as they continue retooling towards contention.

Things between Larkin and the Red Wings started to heat up a couple of days before the March 3rd deadline. With the two teams agreeing to an extension on March 1st.