NHL News: Devils, Maple Leafs, Flyers, Hurricanes, and Coyotes

Puck Pedia; The New Jersey Devils have signed right-handed defenseman Cal Foote to a one-year deal.

He’ll get $800,000 in the NHL, $350,000 in the minors with $450,000 guaranteed.

Foote wasn’t qualified by the Nashville Predators and became a UFA. He’ll be an RFA at the end of this season and owed an $840,000 qualifying offer.

Mike Morreale: “Intelligence w/ the puck is the one thing that stands out to me when describing Cal. He’s had that quality since his draft year in 2017. Could boost PP.”

The Maple Leafs sign Martin Jones

Toronto Maple Leafs: The Maple Leafs have signed 33-year-old goaltender Martin Jones to a one-year contract worth $875,000.

Mike McKenna: “Insurance, yes. And a classic Toronto deal to stash an NHL player in the AHL with the Marlies. Same city. Treated well with no cost spared. Samsonov and Woll have both missed time with injuries in recent years. Jones gives them piece of mind.”

Mike McKenna: “Much easier for Jones to clear than Woll”

The Flyers and Hurricanes make a trade

Cap Friendly: The Philadelphia Flyers have traded the rights to David Kase (expire June 30th, 2024) to the Carolina Hurricanes forward the rights to Massimo Rizzo (expire August 15th, 2025) and a 2025 5th round pick.

Thoughts from the media

Charlie O’Connor: “And it’s official. Again, I’d personally just view this as an extension of the ultimately uncompleted DeAngelo trade. Canes get: DeAngelo at $1.675 mil and David Kase Flyers get: 5th and Rizzo (in addition to $1.66 mil cap charge in 2023-24 and 2024-25)”

Frank Seravalli: “#Flyers had their eyes on Rizzo for a while, the rumored prospect in the Tony DeAngelo trade that fell apart in late June.”

Charlie O’Connor: “Basically, this whole DeAngelo trade business was stupid from the start and the NHL really should have just approved the initial trade. Glad it’s over now.”

Charlie O’Connor: “Kase isn’t in the Flyers’ plans anymore and likely was never going to come back over to the NHL. Rizzo is a mildly interesting prospect due to his production at Denver but isn’t viewed especially highly by people in the industry.”

The Coyotes are looking to buy land in Mesa and looking at other options

Arizona Coyotes: Part of a statement from the Coyotes.

“We can confirm that Coyotes Owner, Chairman & Governor Alex Meruelo has executed a Letter of Intent to purchase a parcel of land located in Mesa, Arizona to be the potential site for a sports arena and entertainment district for the Club. The Coyotes remain committed to building the first privately funded sports facility in Arizona history and ensuring the Valley as the Club’s permanent home. In addition to this property in Mesa, the Club will continue to explore other potential sites in the East Valley.

“We appreciate the tremendous support that we have received from many communities, elected officials, and community leaders who have expressed their desire to see the Coyotes remain in the Valley permanently. We would also like to thank NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly for their steadfast support of the Club’s efforts to find a permanent arena solution, and for their recognition that Arizona is a tremendous hockey market.”