NHL News: Devils, Tocchet, Savard, Lightning, Sharks, Kings, NHL Development Camps, and Injury Notes

The New Jersey Devils are hiring Sheldon Keefe

Pierre LeBrun: The New Jersey Devils will officially hire Sheldon Keefe today as their next head coach.

Keefe would have had a two-year contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs kick in for next season but he will be signing a four-year deal with the Devils. He got more money than he would have with his extension.

Jim Hiller gets the full-time gig with the Los Angeles Kings

David Pagnotta: The Los Angeles Kings are dropping the interim tag and naming Jim Hiller their full-time head coach. Press conference at 10:00 am PST.

Dennis Bernstein: “When Kings were eliminated 3 weeks ago, did not see Hiller returning. Assume his regular season record (21-12-1) and player feedback from exit meetings carried weight for multi-year deal. Let’s see what roster looks like in early July.”

And the Jack Adams Award winner is …

Elliotte Friedman: Vancouver Canucks Rick Tocchet has been named the Jack Adams Award winner for coach of the year.

The Jack Adams voting, voted on by the NHL Broadcasters’ Association. Wasn’t close, even though only one coach deprived his team from attending a U2 concert to go 18 games without a regulation loss. pic.twitter.com/0w9JCZiy56 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 22, 2024

Marc Savard leaving the Calgary Flames

Steve Simmons: Marc Savard is leaving the Calgary Flames coach staff. He could be joining the Toronto Maple Leafs coaching staff.

The Tampa Bay Lightning sign Dyllan Gill

Chris Krenn: The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed 2022 seventh-round pick Dyllan Gill to a three-year, entry-level contract.

He was the captain of Rouyn-Noranda of the QMJHL.

The San Jose Sharks sign Luca Cagnoni

Cap Friendly: The San Jose Sharks have signed 2023 fourth-round pick Luca Cagnoni to a three-year, entry-level contract with an $895,000 cap hit and a $950,000 AAV.

2024-25: $775,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus and $80,000 in performance bonuses

2025-26: $800,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus and $55,000 in performance bonuses

2026-27: $825,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus and $30,000 in performance bonuses

The Los Angeles Kings sign Aatu Jamsen

LA Kings: The Los Angeles Kings have signed 2020 seventh-round pick Aatu Jamsen to a two-year, entry-level contract with an AAV of $852,500.

Invited to NHL Development Camps

Mark Divver: NCAA free agents who received some invites to NHL development camps.

F Jack Ricketts, grad transfer to Quinnipiac from Holy Cross, to Toronto

D C.J. Foley of Dartmouth to Florida

F Mason Marcellus of Quinnipiac to Nashville

D Brendan Fitzgerald of UNH to Toronto

NHL Injury Notes

Lia Assimakopoulos: Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger left yesterday’s practice early with an illness.

Brien Rea: Stars forward Roope Hintz skated yesterday “pretty extensively” according to coach Pete DeBoer. He’s still labeled as day-to-day.

Lia Assimakopoulos: Oettinger is expected to be fine for Game 1.

Defenseman Jani Hakanpaa didn’t skate.

NHL: New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil returned to the lineup for Game 1.