NHL News: Devils, Tocchet, Savard, Lightning, Sharks, Kings, NHL Development Camps, and Injury Notes
The New Jersey Devils are hiring Sheldon Keefe

Pierre LeBrun: The New Jersey Devils will officially hire Sheldon Keefe today as their next head coach.

Keefe would have had a two-year contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs kick in for next season but he will be signing a four-year deal with the Devils. He got more money than he would have with his extension.

Jim Hiller gets the full-time gig with the Los Angeles Kings 

David Pagnotta: The Los Angeles Kings are dropping the interim tag and naming Jim Hiller their full-time head coach. Press conference at 10:00 am PST.

Dennis Bernstein: “When Kings were eliminated 3 weeks ago, did not see Hiller returning. Assume his regular season record (21-12-1) and player feedback from exit meetings carried weight for multi-year deal. Let’s see what roster looks like in early July.”

And the Jack Adams Award winner is …

Elliotte Friedman: Vancouver Canucks Rick Tocchet has been named the Jack Adams Award winner for coach of the year.

Marc Savard leaving the Calgary Flames

Steve Simmons: Marc Savard is leaving the Calgary Flames coach staff. He could be joining the Toronto Maple Leafs coaching staff.

The Tampa Bay Lightning sign Dyllan Gill

Chris Krenn: The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed 2022 seventh-round pick Dyllan Gill to a three-year, entry-level contract.

He was the captain of Rouyn-Noranda of the QMJHL.

The San Jose Sharks sign Luca Cagnoni

Cap Friendly: The San Jose Sharks have signed 2023 fourth-round pick Luca Cagnoni to a three-year, entry-level contract with an $895,000 cap hit and a $950,000 AAV.

2024-25: $775,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus and $80,000 in performance bonuses
2025-26: $800,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus and $55,000 in performance bonuses
2026-27: $825,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus and $30,000 in performance bonuses

The Los Angeles Kings sign Aatu Jamsen

LA Kings: The Los Angeles Kings have signed 2020 seventh-round pick Aatu Jamsen to a two-year, entry-level contract with an AAV of $852,500.

Invited to NHL Development Camps

Mark Divver: NCAA free agents who received some invites to NHL development camps.

  • F Jack Ricketts, grad transfer to Quinnipiac from Holy Cross, to Toronto
  • D C.J. Foley of Dartmouth to Florida
  • F Mason Marcellus of Quinnipiac to Nashville
  • D Brendan Fitzgerald of UNH to Toronto

NHL Injury Notes

Lia Assimakopoulos: Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger left yesterday’s practice early with an illness.

Brien Rea: Stars forward Roope Hintz skated yesterday “pretty extensively” according to coach Pete DeBoer. He’s still labeled as day-to-day.

Lia Assimakopoulos: Oettinger is expected to be fine for Game 1.

Defenseman Jani Hakanpaa didn’t skate.

NHL: New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil returned to the lineup for Game 1.