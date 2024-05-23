NHL Rumors: Cal Petersen, Matvei Michkov, and Martin Necas

The Philadelphia Flyers considering a Cal Petersen buyout

Anthony Di Marco: The Philadelphia Flyers could be leaning towards buying out the last year of Cal Petersen’s contract.

Season Base Salary Cap Hit Buyout Cost Savings Cap Hit

(PHI) 2024-25 $6,000,000 $5,000,000 $2,000,000 $4,000,000 $1,000,000 2025-26 $0 $0 $2,000,000 -$2,000,000 $2,000,000 TOTAL $6,000,000 $5,000,000 $4,000,000 $2,000,000 $3,000,000

Matvei Michkov’s SKA coach on the situation

Dylan H. Robillard: SKA head coach Roman Rotenberg to MatchTV.ru on the Matvei Michkov, Philadelphia Flyers situation:

“If Michkov does not play on Philadelphia’s first line, he will return to SKA.”

“There is no official decision yet. And we can’t say that we are letting anyone go. You see, this is a serious question. We can talk about some agreements, including rights. You know that Michkov is a high-level player. And if someone wants to buy these rights, let’s discuss.”

“I don’t want to reveal a commercial secret. But you understand that we invested a lot in Matvey. And if he does not become the leader of Philadelphia, then we will definitely wait for him back in the KHL. And I will emphasize that this whole story was influenced by Michkov’s family situation. We need to support him in this. This is not a hockey issue, but a family issue. And we all must support Matvey.”

Does Martin Necas want to be traded?

Andy & Rono: Martin Necas’ dad in an interview with Denik Sport that “Martin wants to be traded.”

Walt Ruff of NHL.com: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell when asked about the rumors of forward Martin Necas wanting a change of scenery.

“I don’t have enough toes or fingers to tell you how many players have walked into my office to ask about being traded. We’re not opposed to trading players, but you have to look at the value of what you’re getting back. Marty is an exceptionally skilled guy that you’re not just going to give up on, that’s for sure. We’ll deal with it as the summer progresses.”