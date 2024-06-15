NHL Rumors: Artyom Levshunov, Max Domi, Tyler Bertuzzi, and the No. 7 Pick

Artyom Levshunov hasn’t decided to return to school yet

Charlie Roumeliotis: 2024 draft prospect Artyom Levshunov hasn’t decided if he’ll return to Michigan State for his sophomore season yet: “We’ll see. It’s possible. After the draft, we’ll see what team picks me and we’ll decide after the draft.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs are worried about term with Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi

Leafs Morning Take: Elliotte Friedman on the Leafs Morning Take with Nick Alberga and Jay Rosehill on the Toronto Maple Leafs pending UFA forwards Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi.

NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs Could Be Targeting Two UFA Defensemen

Alberga: “And Bertuzzi, Domi?”

Friedman: “You know the one thing is, like I know Domi wants some term. I, like, I think Max Domi is a perfectly, I think he’s going to be happy to be here for a long time. I think Toronto was nervous of term. I think if they can find a term number that makes sense to both sides, and I think it happens.

Bertuzzi is the interesting one. I also think they want to bring him back. But again, I think the Leafs are trying to be really careful about term. And that’s one thing that I was warned if they lose some of these players, it’s probably going to be because of term more than the AAV.”

The Ottawa Senators would listen to inquiries on the No. 7 overall pick

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios is listening on their 2024 first-round pick, seventh overall.

Senators senior vice-president Dave Poulin:

“We had interest in the (No. 7) pick. Teams will call you and say, ‘Are you interested in moving the pick?’ and you don’t know what that’s going to look like because you don’t know what’s going to be available there. You have to stay very flexible.”

They’ve looked at the idea of moving back in the first (they also have pick No. 25), or getting someone that could immediately help them.

NHL Rumors: The Ottawa Senators Working the Goalie Market Hard

It’s been reported that they are aggressively pursuing Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom. They pushed for Boston Bruins Linus Ullmark and kicked tires on Nashville Predators Juuse Saros.