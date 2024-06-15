NHL Rumors: Panthers Look To Keep Both Sam Reinhart and Brandon Montour

Florida Panthers Will Try to Sign both Sam Reinhart and Brandon Montour

The Florida Panthers are one win away from winning the Stanley Cup after winning Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers by a score of 4-3.

However, while the focus is on the ice and how the Panthers continue to be an impressive defensive team and how they continue to shut down elite goal scorers, General Manager Bill Zito will not have much time to enjoy it as his work does not stop, especially with two major free agents needing new contracts this summer.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Morning Skate with Gord Stellick and Scott Laughlin to discuss the situation surrounding the Florida Panthers unrestricted free agents Sam Reinhart and Brandon Montour.

** NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

Gord Stellick: “So to move from Edmonton where we wondered about decisions which are a year or two down the road. The assumption seems to be in Florida that Sam Reinhart and Brandon Montour fait accompli they’re going to stay. I don’t know if there’s cap issues as far as the money goes, Do you think it is that simple?”

Elliotte Friedman: “Sorry Gordie, I cut out there for a second.”

Stellick: “Yeah, just talking about in Florida. It seems like the assumption is Montour and Sam Reinhart are going to stay there as UFAs in the offseason. Do you share that?”

Friedman: “I share that in Reinhart’s case. Like, I think they’ve done a lot of work on that. Montour during the year I was not certain of that. I had a couple of people say to me that they believe the Panthers will try to keep him, and like I just wonder how they’re gonna be able to do it all. But I do think they’ve done a lot of work on Reinhart.

I was more skeptical about Montour before. Based on what I’m hearing here, I’m a little less skeptical now. But Gordie, it’s going to take a little bit of work. Get smarter on how they have the cap room to do all of this event with the rate. So I wonder if they’re going to have to subtract people to do it. And we’ll see how they work around there.”