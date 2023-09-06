NHL News: Ducks, Kings, Blue Jackets, Bruins, and Coyotes

The Ducks sign Tristan Luneau

Anaheim Ducks: The Ducks have signed Tristan Luneau to a three-year entry-level contract. (Luneau was drafted in the second round of the 2022 draft)

PTOs for J.F. Berube and Stefan Matteau

Full Press Hockey: The Los Angeles Kings have signed goaltender J.F. Berube to a PTO. The Columbus Blue Jackets signed forward Stefan Matteau to a PTO.

The Bruins sign Danton Heinen to a PTO

Conor Ryan of Boston.com: The Boston Bruins have signed former forward Danton Heinen to a PTO. The Bruins drafted Heinen in 2014 and he played four seasons with them.

The 28-year-old Heinen spent last season with the Pittsburgh Penguins where he put up 22 points in 65 games.

Danton Heinen will be on a PTO with BOS; he’s my biggest “why isn’t this guy signed” this summer. Good two-way impacts, plays all F positions, can play up and down the lineup, solid puck skills, efficient production. Easily worth a shot. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/bAVMVgbUwx — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 6, 2023

Coyotes minority owner has charges dropped

TSN: Arizona Coyotes owner Andrew Barroway had domestic violence charges dropped from an incident involving his wife in Colorado last spring. Barroway in a statement.

“The past several months have been extremely difficult for my loved ones and for me personally,” the statement said. “As you can imagine, seeing a private personal matter wrongly depicted in the media was hurtful and frustrating. So, too, was being unable to set the record straight because of the ongoing legal investigation. Now that this matter has concluded, I can directly say that the allegations against me were false.”