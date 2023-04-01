NHL News: Flames, Avalanche, Islanders, Stars, and Goal Scoring Rates Per Line

The Flames sign William Stromgren

Cap Friendly: The Calgary Flames signed 2021 second-round pick, forward William Stromgren to a three-year, entry-level contract. He’ll carry a $901,000 cap hit and a $925,000 AAV.

2023-24: $800,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, and a $32,500 games played bonus.

2024-25: $800,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, and a $32,500 games played bonus.

2025-26: $825,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, and a $7,500 games played bonus.

Salary breakdown for Sam Malinski

Puck Pedia: The Colorado Avalanche signed college free agent right-handed defenseman Sam Malinski to a two-year contract with a $850,000 cap hit that will kick in next season.

Since he’s 25 years old and from North America, it is not an entry-level contract.

2023-24: $775,000 salary, $75,000 signing bonus, $150,000 in the minors with $200,000 guaranteed.

2024-25: $775,000 salary, $75,000 signing bonus, $150,000 in the minors with $200,000 guaranteed.

The Islanders sign Aidan Fulp and Travis Mitchell

New York Islanders: The Islanders have signed defenseman Aidan Fulp (Western Michigan) and Travis Mitchell (Cornell) to two-year, two-way contracts that begin next season.

Wedgewood on a conditioning stint

Bruce LeVine: Dallas Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood was officially loaned to Texas (AHL) for a conditioning stint and started last night.

Goal scoring rates per line