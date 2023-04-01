NHL Injuries: Blackhawks, Avs, Oilers, Kings, Canadiens, Predators, Devils, Islanders, Pens, Leafs, and Canucks

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews practiced with the team. Defenseman Jarred Tinordi (hip) also practiced.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog and goaltender Pavel Francouz were out on the ice before practice.

Evan Rawal: Avs forward Artturi Lehkonen was skating without a stick.

Ryan Rishaug: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Ryan Murray was on the ice yesterday morning. He’s got a long road ahead of him but being on the ice is a first step. Some more depth on the blue line come playoffs would be good for them.

Mayor’s Manor: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson was injured Thursday night.

TSN 690 Radio: Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia practiced in a full-contact jersey.

Alex Daugherty: Nashville Predators coach John Hynes said that defenseman Roman Josi remains day-to-day. They aren’t sure if Josi will be ready for today.

Forward Filip Forsberg remains out.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forwards Nico Hischier and Erik Haula were given maintenance days while forward Tomas Tatar returned from a few maintenance days.

Kevin Kurz: New York Islanders coach Lane Lambert said that it’s possible that Mathew Barzal returns before the end of the regular season.

Lambert when asked if Barzal is on their original timeline to return: “I think, probably, yeah, it’s right around the same timeline that we had thought.”

Rob Rossi: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jan Rutta practiced in a no-contact jersey yesterday.

Justin Guerriero: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that Rutta being out there shows he’s making some progress. He’s been out since March 16th. Next step for Rutta is being a full participant in practice.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds was sick yesterday. Forward Noel Acciari remains out with a neck/whiplash injury according to coach Sheldon Keefe.

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs forward Ryan O’Reilly join the team for practice, his first time since breaking his finger on March 4th. He was in a no-contact jersey.

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek wasn’t on the ice yesterday.