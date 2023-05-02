NHL News: Flames, Islanders, Capitals, Coyotes, Jets, and Lightning

The Calgary Flames fire Darryl Sutter

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames president of hockey operations, Don Maloney, on the firing of head coach Darryl Sutter: “It became clear to me we needed a new voice to guide us forward.”

Julian McKenzie: Maloney said that during his review of Sutter, he spoke with 25 players, agents, and training staff. Maloney spoke with Sutter for two and a half hours before he made his final decision.

Maloney: “It felt his time expired with us.”

Sportsnet: Maloney on the firing: “I think in today’s world, he’s a firm coach, a hard coach, a demanding coach. There’s a shelf life to that kind of coach.”

Eric Francis: “Firing Sutter is the right move. He cost the organization its GM and was poised to cost it so much more by creating an untenable environment for players and staff to work under. Good on Don Maloney and ownership for seeing the light, despite owing the coach $4+ million each of the next two years.”

The Islanders re-sign Hudson Fasching

Cap Friendly: The New York Islanders have signed forward Hudson Fasching to a two-year, one-way contract extension with a $775,000 salary cap hit.

He’ll get $775,000 in both seasons.

The Islanders sign Matt Maggio

Puck Pedia: The New York Islanders have signed 2022 fifth-round pick, forward, Matt Maggio to a three-year entry-level contract with a $870,000 salary cap hit and an AAV of $950,000.

Year 1-3: $775,000, $95,000 signing bonus, $80,000 GP bonus, and $82,500 in the minors.

The Capitals sign Ivan Miroshnichenko

Puck Pedia: The Washington Capitals have signed 2022 first-round pick, 20th overall, Ivan Miroshnichenko to a three-year entry-level contract. He’ll carry a $950,000 salary cap hit and an AAV of $1.7 million.

Year 1: $855,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $82,500 in the minors, and $500,000 in “A” performance bonuses.

Year 2: $855,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $82,500 in the minors, and $750,000 in “A” performance bonuses.

Year 3: $855,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus, $82,500 in the minors, and $1 million in “A” performance bonuses.

The Capitals re-sign Alexander Alexeyev

Puck Pedia: The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Alexander Alexeyev to a two-year contract with an $825,000 salary cap hit.

2023-24: $775,000

2024-25: $875,000

The Coyotes sign Maksymilian Szuber

Puck Pedia: The Arizona Coyotes have signed 2022 sixth-round pick, defenseman, Maksymilian Szuber to a three-year entry-level contract with a cap hit and AAV of $859,000.

Year 1: 775,000 salary, $82,500 signing bonus, and $80,000 in the minors.

Year 2: 775,000 salary, $85.00 signing bonus, and $80,000 in the minors.

Year 3: 775,000 salary, $85,00 signing bonus, and $80,000 in the minors.

The Jets sign Nikita Chibrikov

Puck Pedia: The Winnipeg Jets have signed 2021 second-round pick, forward, Nikita Chibrikov to a three-year entry-level contract with a $876,000 salary cap hit and an AAV of $925,000.

Year 1: $775,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $57,500 GP bonus, and $80,000 in the minors.

Year 2: $775,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $57,500 GP bonus, and $80,000 in the minors.

Year 3: $800,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $32,500 GP bonus, and $80,000 in the minors.

The Lightning sign Maxim Grosev

Puck Pedia: The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed 2020 third-round pick, forward, Maxim Grosev to a three-year entry-level contract.

Year 1-3: $775,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $57,500 GP bonus, and $80,000 in the minors.