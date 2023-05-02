NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild: Coaching, UFAs and RFAs

Will the Wild have any coaching changes? Filip Gustavsson needs a new deal and are Matt Dumba‘s days in Minnesota over?

Dane Mizutani of Twin Cities: The Minnesota Wild haven’t made it to the second round since 2015. The Wild will have some questions they need to answer in hopes of turning around their playoff fate next season.

It appears head coach Dean Evason will be back but the question remains for some of their assistant coaches. PP coach Brett McLean and PK coach Bob Woods could be on the hot seat given the performance of those special teams the past few seasons.

Goaltender Filip Gustavsson broke out this past season and the pending RFA is in line for a raise.

Has Matt Dumba played his last game in a Wild jersey? The pending UFA would like to stay but hard to see the money working.

Keys to the offseason for the Minnesota Wild

Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton of ESPN:

2023 draft picks: 1st, two 2nds, 5th, 6th, 7th

Zach Parise and Ryan Suter‘s cap hit increases to $14.743 million next season and the year after. They’ll have cap concerns and 15 free agents.

Matt Dumba is their top pending UFA and their RFAs are lead by Filip Gustavsson.

They’ll need to find some players on team-friendly deal who are looking to breakout and become the next Ryan Hartman and Frederick Gaudreau.

Minnesota Wild free agents

2023 UFAs: Gustav Nyquist, Oskar Sundqvist, Ryan Reaves, Marcus Johansson, Matt Dumba, John Klingberg, Brandon Baddock, Joe Hicketts, Zane McIntyre and Dakota Mermis.

2023 RFAs: Sam Steel, Damien Giroux, Brandon Duhaime, Mason Shaw, Nick Swaney, Calen Addison, Filip Gustavsson, Junter Jones, and Mitchell Chaffee.

2024 UFAs: Mats Zuccarello, Marcus Foligno, Ryan Hartman, Nic Petan, Brandon Duhaime, Alex Goligoski, Marc-Andre Fleury, Steven Fogarty, Ales Stezka, Jack Sadek and Jack Walker.

2024 RFAs: Samuel Walker, Connor Dewar, Adam Beckman, Simon Johansson, and Sam Hentges.