NHL News: Flames, Sharks, Wild, Niskanen, Qualifying Offers, Islanders, Senators, Leafs, and Flyers

Sharks acquire Dubnyk

San Jose Sharks: The Sharks have acquired goaltender Devan Dubnyk and a 2022 seventh-round pick from the Minnesota Wild for a 2022 5th round pick.

Pierre LeBrun: The Wild are retaining 50 percent of Dubnyk’s $4.33 million salary cap hit.

The Sharks, with this trade and the Donato deal, didn’t surrender a pick in the 2020 draft.

Niskanen retires

Elliotte Friedman: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Matt Niskanen has told the team that he will be retiring. The Flyers had asked him to take his time and think about it. He did and is sticking with his decision.

Puck Pedia; The 33-year old Niskanen was in the last year of his deal with a $5.75 million cap hit.

Not getting qualifying offers

Arthur Staple: The New York Islanders won’t be qualifying goaltender Linus Soderstrom. He’s currently playing for Assat in the Finnish league.

Mark Divver: The Boston Bruins won’t be submitting qualifying options for Brett Ritchie and Brendan Gaunce.

Jeff Svoboda: The Columbus Blue Jackets won’t be qualifying Devin Shore.

Getting qualified

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins have sent qualifying offers to Pontus Aberg, Anthony Angello, Sam Lafferty, Sam Miletic, and Matt Murray.

CBJ Public Relations: The Blue Jackets have qualified F Josh Anderson, D Gabriel Carlsson, F Pierre-Luc Dubois, D Vladislav Gavrikov, G Matiss Kivlenieks, F Ryan MacInnis, F Kevin Stenlund and F Calvin Thurkauf.

Re-signing today

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild officially sign defenseman Carson Soucy to a three-year deal with a salary cap hit of $2.75 million.

Minnesota Wild: Re-signed forward Nico Sturm to a two-year deal.

Puck Pedia: The New York Islanders have re-signed defenseman Sebastian Aho to a two-year contract with a $725,000 salary cap hit.

Year 1: $700K NHL, $275K minors, $325K Guaranteed

Year 2: $750K NHL

CapFriendy: The Ottawa Senators signed Josh Brown to a two-year contract with a $1.2 million cap hit.

2020-21: $1M

2021-22: $1.4M

Toronto Maple Leafs: Re-signed forward Jason Spezza to a one-year contract.

CapFriendly: The Maple Leafs signing Spezza for $700,000 puts them with $4.7 million in projected cap space with 20 players under contract – 11 forwards, seven defense and two goalies.

RFAs – F Mikheyev F Gauthier F Rodrigues D Dermott

Charlie O’Connor: The Philadelphia Flyers re-signed defenseman Justin Braun to a two-year contract with a $1.8 million cap hit.